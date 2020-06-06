Indian yogi and founder of Isha Foundation, Sadhguru spoke on the urgent need to restore degraded soil and accelerate the impact of the UN Decade on Ecosystem Restoration. In the video message at the Global Landscapes Forum (GLF) Bonn Digital Conference, world’s largest knowledge-led platform on sustainable land use, he said, “For human wellbeing, for health and for food security and above all, for ecological balance, at least 30% of food should come from trees.” Also Read - Sadhguru's Message on Mother's Day: Beauty of Motherhood is in Inclusion | WATCH

Emphasising on the need to design large-scale and nature-based solutions that acknowledge the inevitability of human aspiration, he adds that the solutions should find ways to make it less damaging and more friendly to ecological preservation.

“Restoring tree cover is critical to restoring habitats and ecosystems, to reversing biodiversity loss, to bringing back soil health and productivity, and to averting large-scale desertification of our planet”, Sadhguru added.

Discussing the pivotal role of tree-based agriculture and agroforestry, he emphasised that it harmonise several priorities which include aligning our ecological aims with our economic ones and reducing human migrations by loss of agrarian livelihoods.

He said, “We are not different from the land we walk upon. We are just a small outcrop of this earth. How healthy this soil is today is how healthy we will be. It is time we become more conscious of this fundamental relationship. Global Landscapes Forum is doing wonderful work in this direction. I congratulate and truly appreciate the work of everyone involved in GLF. We are with you on this. Let’s make it happen.”

This year, the theme of the conference was ‘Food and Livelihoods’ which took place on June 2. The 4-days conference addressed food security through regenerative agriculture, biodiversity restoration through sustainable farming practices, and amplifying youth leadership in climate action among other issues related to ecosystem restoration.