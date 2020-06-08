Sankashti Chaturthi, which is an auspicious day dedicated to Ganesha, is as per the Hindu calendar observed in every lunar month on the fourth day of Krishna Paksha after Purnima. This month the auspicious day falls on June 8, which is a Monday, and it is known as Krishnapingala Sankashti Chaturthi. The meaning of Sankashti is to liberate from pain and trouble, and it is linked with a Peetha. Also Read - Ganesh Utsav 2019 Live: Watch Darshan And Puja Aarti From Pune's Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati Here

On this day, devotees of Ganesha worship him by observing a fast and seeking his blessings. Observing a fast is believed to reduce problems, as Ganesha symbolises the removal of all obstacles. Those who observe the fast can only eat fruits or special food items prepared for just such an occasion. So usually devotees would wake up early, take a bath before seeking his blessings and offering him prasad.

Timing of Tithi:

The puja will begin from June 8 at 7:56 pm and will continue till June 9 ending at 7:38 pm. During this time devotees will keep a fast and only break it at moonrise.

As per Hindu beliefs, Ganesha will bestow his presence on his devotees on this day before any puja. Those who call upon him will have all their wishes fulfilled and Vighnaharta will remove all the obstacles in their life.

Ganesh is widely worshipped as the god of wisdom, prosperity and good fortune, and this day is celebrated especially in Maharashtra.