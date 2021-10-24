Sankashti Chaturthi is celebrated on the same day as Karva Chauth. Both fall on the same Chaturthi Tithi of Krishna Paksha of Kartik month. Lord Ganesh is celebrated with great reverence and grandeur.Also Read - Sumit Sethi's New Song Jai Dev 2.0 Along With Nooran Sisters is One Song That Will Blow Your Mind

According to Sanatan Dharma, Lord Ganesh is the first god to be worshipped. He is known for his work and intelligence. On 24 October, Sanskashti Chaturthi is celebrated on the same day as Karwa Chauth.

Sankashti Chaturthi: Shubh Muhurat

On 24 October, Chaturthi Tithi starts from 03.01 AM.

On 25 October, Chaturthi Tithi continues until 05.43 PM.

Moonrise on Sankashti Day: 08.07 PM.

Sankashti Chaturthi: Significance

Lord Ganesha is known as Vighnaharta. He is worshipped with this name and Peeta. On this auspicious day, the devotees keep a fast and worship him in the evening after the moon is visible. People who fast on this day are blessed with happy, prosperous and stress-free life. On the same day, Karwa Chauth is celebrated where women fast for their husband’s long life and safety.

Sankashti Chaturthi: Puja Vidhi

On this day, wake up early in the morning and take a bath. Wear clean clothes and take an oath of fasting religiously. After this, wash Lord Ganesha’s idol with holy water – Ganga – and offer flowers. In the evening, offer Lord Ganesh durva grass, flowers, incense sticks, etc and perform puja. Offer laddoo, puri, halwa etc as bhog to Lord Ganesh. Recite Vakratunda Sankashti Chaturthi vrat Katha and perform arti in the evening. After performing arti, offer araghgya, worship Lord Moon and break the fast.