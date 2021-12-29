Saphala Ekadashi 2021: Observed during Krishna Paksha of Paush month as per the Hindu calendar, Saphala Ekadashi is one of the most pious and favourable days for the devotees. This day is also known as Pausa Krishna Ekadashi. It will be observed on December 30, Thursday. According to Hindu scriptures, the word Saphala means to prosper, to succeed and grow, devotees across India observe this fast to be successful in their lives.Also Read - Akshaya Tritiya 2021: Vitthal Rukmini Temple Decorated With 7000 Mangoes, to be Distributed Among Covid Patients | Watch

On this day, people observe fast, offer prayers, and worship Lord Vishnu. Devotees will break the fast on the next day after sunrise. According to vedas, people who observe this fast can eliminate all past sins and can lead a happy life.

Saphala Ekadashi Shubh Muhurat

On this day, Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga is from 12:34 in the night till 07:14 in the morning on the next day on December 31.

Significance of Saphala Ekadashi 2021

According mPanchang, the vital significance of Saphala Ekadashi has been described and demonstrated as a verse between Lord Krishna and King Yudhisthira in the sacred ‘Brahmanda Purana’. As per the mythological scriptures, it is believed that not even a total of 1000 Ashvamedha Yagas including 100 Rajasuya Yagas would bestow more benefits to the devotee than the one who observes a strict and sacred fast of Saphala Ekadashi. The eve is considered as the sacred day when one can change its misfortune into a rewarding future and get good luck by eliminating the sadness, undesired events, and miseries of life. Saphala Ekadashi possesses the competence to support the devotee to fulfill all their dreams, goals and desires in real life. It also offers inner peace to the devotees.

Saphala Ekadashi Tithi

As per News18, Saphala Ekadashi date is on 30th December till 01.40 pm. On this day Shubh Muhurta or Abhijit Muhurta is from 12:03 PM to 12:44 PM. At the same time, on this day Visakha Nakshatra is till 12.34 minutes late in the night.