Hindu mythology believes in praying for the peace of the ancestors, thereby maintaining a connection with those who have left us. This is also a way to seek the blessings of our ancestors by offering prayers at a designated time of the year. This practice is known as shradh and is performed during the Pitru Paksha period which continues for over sixteen days. Let us study more about this Hindu religious practice, its date, time, and rituals.Also Read - Shradh, Pitru Paksha 2020: Here’s Why we Need to Pay Respect to The Departed Souls?

Sarva Pitri Amavasya: Date, Time And When to Observe

For 2021, it will fall on Oct 6 i.e., Wednesday. The Amavasya tithi starts from 7:04 PM on Oct 5, up to 4:00 PM on Oct 6. Since the timing for sunrise falls on Oct 6, hence Sarv Pitri Amavasya must be observed on Oct 6 to offer prayers at an auspicious hour.

What is Shradh/ Sarva Pitru Amavasya?

The period for Pitru Paksha extends for 16 days i.e., from Purnima to Amavasya during the month of Bhadrapada which falls between August and September. This time is the most auspicious period for performing shradh for those whom we have lost. This ritual is performed for the ancestors every year and this can be performed during the entire period when the Pitru Paksha falls. It does not matter if the demise of the family member occurred in the Krishna Paksha or Shukla Paksha.

For centuries this is a ritual that has been followed in all Hindu households. It is known that those who perform the shradh rituals are blessed with the love of their ancestors as they descend to the earth to receive the offerings given by their loved ones during the time of shradh and tarpan.

If someone is unable to perform the ritual of shradh during the Pitru Paksha, they can perform it on the Sarva Pitru Amavasya. This time is also considered equally good to connect to the ancestors. There are several benefits of this tithi and is a good time to offer your prayers to those whom you have lost. It is also known as Sarva Pitru Moksha Amavasya. If there are circumstances wherein the reason for the death of someone is unknown, one can perform shradh on Sarva Pitru Amavasya.

Significance of Shradh/ Sarva Pitru Amavasya

It is believed that the family/person who performs shradh on the tithi of Pitru Paksha or Sarva Pitru Moksha Amavasya receives love, care, and prosperity as their ancestors bless them for remembering them every year. The rituals are performed by sons and grandsons and health, fitness and growth pour into the lives of those who make the necessary offerings and perform rituals with goodwill, seeking the love of their lost ones.

It is also known that by performing shradh, Lord Yama offers his blessings and the Vastu dosha disappears from the house, removing negativity. The wrongdoings of the ancestors always have an effect on their children under the horoscope under Pitru Dosha and so by performing shradh, this dosha can be eliminated. These rituals disconnect the ancestors from the materialistic world and help them attain salvation.

Easy Remedies to do on This Sarva Pitru Amavasya