On Satyajit Ray’s 99th birth anniversary, many renowned celebrities and netizens remembered him and his work. He was the first Indian filmmaker who was awarded an honorary Oscar for his contribution to cinema. Born on May 2, 1921 in a family of litterateurs in Bengal, he was considered to be the man who changed the face of Indian cinema forever. His approach in dealing with his subjects and skillful representation of characters earned him a spot among the best filmmakers in the world. Ray died April 23, 1992 at the age of 71 . Also Read - Satyajit Ray's Pather Panchali placed at 15 in BBC's 100 best foreign language films list

Starting his career as a commercial artist, Ray was drawn into independent filmmaking after meeting French filmmaker Jean Renoir and viewing Vittorio De Sica’s Italian neorealist film Bicycle Thieves (1948) during a visit to London. He directed 36 films, including feature films, documentaries and shorts. He was also a fiction writer, publisher, illustrator, calligrapher, music composer, graphic designer and film critic. Also Read - New web series based on Satyajit Ray's short stories

In 1983, while working on Ghare Baire, Ray suffered a heart attack; it would severely limit his productivity in the remaining 9 years of his life. Ghare Baire was completed in 1984 with the help of Ray’s son (who operated the camera from then on) because of his health condition. In spite of rough patches due to Ray’s illness, the film did receive some critical acclaim. It had the first kiss fully portrayed in Ray’s films. Also Read - Now Satyajit Ray's Prof Shonku to be adopted for film

Have a look at the tweets:

This is a small little tradition I follow, watching Aporajito, my all time fav Ray film, on maestro’s birthday every year! #satyajitraybirthcentenary pic.twitter.com/uYe2Jf7WNf — @🏡 ᗩᗷᕼIᒍIT | অভিজিৎ 🇮🇳 (@abhi9_k) May 2, 2020

#Rare Old pics of #SatyajitRay while filming his kind blowing movie “Sonar Kella”. In one pic we can see most of the members of his crew for that film.@debjani1801@Abhinandan1234#SatyajitRayBirthCentenary #Satyajit pic.twitter.com/M0aSLICnRD — AncientHistory (@VisionHistory) May 2, 2020

“Not to have seen the cinema of #SatyajitRay means existing in the world without seeing the sun or the moon.” – Akira Kurosawa #SatyajitRayBirthCentenary pic.twitter.com/nC7Uxp75XY — B.Manoshprotim (@em_basu) May 2, 2020

Happy Birthday 🎂 My Idol

100 Birth Anniversary #SatyajitRay

I never meet you, I never talk to you

But Your work,your books,your creativity,your thought process, your photography always inspired me..

I love your Bangaliyana

Sir huge respect to you🙏🏻#SatyajitRayBirthCentenary pic.twitter.com/vkEIOLjmPH — अष्टपैलू मृगनयन रोसोगोल्ला (@p_se_priyanka_) May 2, 2020

For all those who are yet to watch any of his films.

I would recommend few

1. Aranyer Din-ratri

2. Ashani Sanket

3. Pather Panchali Trilogy

4. Ghare Baire #SatyajitRayBirthCentenary https://t.co/8wmMPr4NfY — Arpita 🇮🇳 (@arpita_dg) May 2, 2020

This team has created history in Indian cinema. Respect 🙏 to finest and Rarest one n only filmmaker of Indian cinema. #SatyajitRay #satyajitraybirthday #SatyajitRayBirthCentenary pic.twitter.com/DtpRt6790V — Shreya (@M_ii_Mi) May 2, 2020

Happy Birthday to this Legendary filmmaker #SatyajitRay. He received many awards including 32 National Film Awards, Golden Lion, Golden Bear, 2 Silver Bears, and an Academy Honorary Award in 199. Bharat Ratna in 1992.#SatyajitRayBirthCentenary pic.twitter.com/tcOj4gUcqx — Passion for Cinema (@PassionforCine3) May 2, 2020

36 Films

32 National Awards

1 Golden Lion

1 Golden Bear

2 Silver Bear

Academy Honorary Award

Padma Vibhushan

Bharat Ratna

Happy 99th to the greatest Bengali born ever

মহারাজা তোমারে সেলাম! #SatyajitRayBirthCentenary pic.twitter.com/t2SsbNwb3w — Pankaj Y Shukla (@pankajyshukla) May 2, 2020

The legend who’s left a benchmark and got many awards including the India’s highest award in Indian cinema – dadasaheb phalke award (1984) and highest civilian award- BharatRatna (1992) .

Happy birthday #SatyajitRay #SatyajitRayBirthCentenary pic.twitter.com/60mZNJHezU — Nikhil Gurla (@NikhilGurla) May 2, 2020

100 years of Ray and his brilliance. He has been a household name to every bengali family. We grew up with his characters like Feluda Lalmohan Babu and their idiosyncrasies.

Manik da influenced by Renior and others had given Indian Cinema a new hope. #SatyajitRayBirthCentenary pic.twitter.com/JeAdR9XIxO — Prakamya (@sohiniasansol) May 2, 2020

“I was taken for an invw w/ Mr. Ray to play Apu for th 2ndpart of th trilogy. But I was too grown up & tall for th adolescent Apu & I wasn’t selected. Mch later I came to knw that he had made up his mind to make th 3rdpart of th trilogy after he saw me” #SatyajitRayBirthCentenary pic.twitter.com/BCTCPt8qUU — sreeparna sengupta (@sreeparnas) May 2, 2020



In 1992, The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences awarded him an Honorary Academy Award. Ray is the first and the only Indian, yet, to receive the honor. Twenty-four days before his death, Ray accepted the award in a gravely ill condition, calling it the “Best achievement of movie-making career.