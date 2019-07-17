Sawan, also known as Shraavana, has been started today, July 17, to mark the beginning of the month of Sawan after Guru Purnima and Lunar Eclipse. The holy month holds a lot of significance for Hindus in the country. It is the fifth month as per the Hindu Calendar and marks a month of fasting with Sawan Somwar Vrats that are dedicated to Lord Shiva. Sawan will conclude on August 15, on the occasion of Independence Day and Rakshabandhan. There are different dates for North India including (Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Chhattisgarh, Bihar and Jharkhand). Here, Purnimant Lunar Calendar is followed.

Four Mondays will feature in the Sawan month this year on July 22, July 29, August 5 and August 12. It is also said that during the month of Sawan, Lord Shiva blesses his followers with prestige and with good life partners for women who fast for the god. The Hindu deity is worshipped throughout the holy month of Sawan, and people give up non-vegetarian food as well as consumption of alcohol in this month-long observance.

Other auspicious days of Sawan month include Sawan Shivaratri and Hariyali Amavasya. The festivals, Hariyali Teej and Naga Panchami, are celebrated during this time. The Shivratri will be celebrated on July 30, 2019.

However, the calendar slightly varies down South. In Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Goa, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Amavasyant Lunar Calendar. Sawan will begin from August 2 and will end on August 30. Four Mondays for vrat will feature Aug 5, Aug 12, Aug 19 and Aug 26.

According to Hindu Mythology, Lord Shiva had consumed poison that came out of the ocean during the Samudra Manthan to save the world. As per popular belief, Lord Shiva held the venom in his throat, which turned blue as a result.

You can listen to Lord Shiv’s bhajans on Sawan: