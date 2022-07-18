Sawan 2022: The holy month of Shravan or Sawan Maas officially marks the commencement of monsoon according the Drik Panchang, the Hindu calendar. Sawan began from July 14 this year and will go on till August 12. It usually falls between the months of July-August according to the Gregorian calendar. During this time, people worship and pay obeisance to Lord Shiva.Also Read - Kanwar Yatra 2022: Delhi Police Tightens Security Ahead Of Yatra | Check Details For Diverted Routes, Registrations And Other Arrangements

All you need to know about Sawan

Marking the onset of monsoon, Sawan, is a pious month dedicated to Lord Shiva. People keep a fast on every Monday and is called as Sawan Ka Somwar. Tracing its etymology, Somwar or Monday is derived from the Sanskrit word, ‘Soma’ meaning Chandra, the Hindu deity, Moon. Lord Shiva, in Hindu religion, is depicted wearing a crescent moon on top of his hair and is also addressed as ‘Someshwara‘. On the other hand, Sawan translates to the season of monsoon.

According to the story that goes behind this month, people observe this fast in a bid to please Lord Shiv and Goddess Parvati for healthy and prosperous life. It is also believed, for the unmarried women, that keeping a fast for consecutive 16 Mondays after Sawan begins, will eventually bestow them with an ideal life partner and a happy married life ahead. This is called Solah Somwar Vrat.

Celebration

It is during Sawan that the famous Kanwar Yatra takes place in most parts of Northern India. Lakhs of devotees clad in orange, walk to Hardiwar, Gangotri, Rishikesh with earthen pots on their shoulders. The belief is, that Kanwars cannot keep the earthen pots on ground until they have filled it with the holy water of Ganga. They then take this water back and offer it on Shivlings.

Every year, states like, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand make proper arrangements in terms of camps, sanitation, security, traffic etc in order to ensure a safe and smooth passage for the devotees.

Watch how people celebrate in parts of India

The famous KAshi Vishwanath Temple, in Varanasi saw devotees puring in large numbers right from dawn.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Devotees play damaru as they throng Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi to offer prayers on the first Monday of #Sawan month. pic.twitter.com/v6w5bskW3V — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) July 18, 2022

All Shiv temples throng with devotees. As part of rituals, which often vary slightly in different parts of cities, people offer milk, belpatra, paan leaf, dhatura ( a type of white flower), laung, supari and other flowers and sweets. Sawan not only marks the onset of monsoon but also is a kickstart to a season of festivals from Ganesh Chaturthi, Rakshabandhan, Janmashthi etc.