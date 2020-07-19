The rainy months in India herald a number of holy festivals and events that are observed in honour of Lord Shiva. This year the month of Sawan began on July 6 and ever since it started, there has been one special day after another. Today, July 19, 2020, as per the Hindu calendar, is being marked as Sawan Shivaratri. Also Read - Hariyali Teej 2020 Date And Time: What is The Significance of This Day Among Hindu Women

The Shivaratri that falls during the month of Shravan is known as Sawan Shivaratri, and as the whole month of Sawan is dedicated to worshipping Shiva, Masa Shivaratri month is considered highly auspicious. However, the most significant one is Maha Shivaratri which falls during February or March. In a year there are usually twelve Shivaratri days.

Sawan Shivaratri is more popular in North Indian states like Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Bihar, and on this day devotees usually observe a full day fast and offer prayers to Lord Shiva.

How Sawan Shivaratri is Observed:

On the day of Shivaratri, devotees should, after finishing their morning rituals, observe full day fast and they should also take a second bath in the evening before doing Shiva Puja or visiting the temple. The puja should be done at night and devotees should break the fast only the next day after taking a bath. It is believed that breaking the fast between sunrise and before the end of Chaturdashi Tithi will benefit a person to the maximum.

Sawan Shivratri: Date And Time of Puja

Sawana Shivaratri on Sunday, July 19, 2020

> Chaturdashi Tithi Begins – 12:41 AM on July 19, 2020

> Nishita Kaal Puja Time – 12:07 AM to 12:10 AM, July 20

> Shivaratri Parana Time – 05:36 AM

> Ratri First Prahar Puja Time – 07:19 PM to 09:53 PM

> Ratri Second Prahar Puja Time – 09:53 PM to 12:28 AM

> Ratri Third Prahar Puja Time – 12:28 AM to 03:02 AM

> Ratri Fourth Prahar Puja Time – 03:02 AM to 05:36 AM

> Chaturdashi Tithi Ends – 12:10 AM on Jul 20, 2020

As per drikpanchang.com, thousands of Shiva devotees visit Shiva shrines during Sawan month and perform Gangajal Abhishekam.