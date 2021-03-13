Shani Amavasya 2021 Date, Time, Upay, Muhurat: Shani Amavasya falls on March 13, Saturday. As the name suggests, Shani Amavasya is dedicated to Shani Dev who is also known as Sanaischarya, Shanishchari, Shanishwara and Chaya Putra. This day is considered to be auspicious by many Hindus. It is believed that people who have shani dosh, sadesati and mahadasha in their horoscope should perform the Shani Amavasya Puja on this sacred day to please Lord Shani and ward off the evil. Lord Shani is the personification of Saturn, therefore it is one of the most powerful ‘graha’ as per Hindu astrology. On this day, devotees willingly and voluntarily donate to the poor, without seeking anything return. It is said that Lord Shani blesses those who don’t greed and tempt for anything. The Shani Amavasya puja is performed to ward off bad omens and evils from one’s life. Also Read - Shani Amavasya 2018 Date, Time And Puja Vidhi: All You Need to Know

Shanishchari Amavasya Upay: Things to do to appease Lord Shani

-Devotees must offer mustard oil and sesame seeds to Lord Shani and chant Shani mantra. The mantra starts with ‘Om Praam Preem Praom Saha Shanayshchraey Namah’. Also Read - Shani Amavasya: Significance, Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi and Shani Mantra To Curb Sade Sati

-On an auspicious time on the day of Shani Amavasya, make a meal of urad dal khichdi and feed the hungry people. Shanidev will be pleased and will shower his blessings on you.

-Clean your home and get rid of all the material waste that has been lying for the longest possible time but has never come to your use.

-Worship the Peepal tree by pouring some mustard oil on its branch or by worshipping it before sunrise.

-Devotees can feed crow bird also to keep yourself away from the bad luck

-Clothes donated on this day should be of dark blue, deep purple or black colour.

-Do not consume alcohol and meat on this day

-Devotees should observe fast to please Lord Shani and perform Shani Doshi puja.

Shanishchari Amavasya Muhurat

The rituals can be performed from March 12, 2021: 15:04:32 – March 15:52:49