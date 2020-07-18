The Shravan month in the Hindu calendar consists of a number of holy days on which Hindu devotees keep a fast seeking blessings from various deities. Almost every day there is a function that is being marked, and on July 18, the Shani Pradosh Vrat is observed during which devotees seek the blessings of Lord Shiva. Also Read - Hariyali Teej 2020 Date And Time: What is The Significance of This Day Among Hindu Women

There are two fortnights in a lunar month so Pradosh Vrat is observed on both Trayodashi Tithis, that is, Shukla Paksha (waxing phase of the Moon) and Krishna Paksha (waning phase of the Moon). Devotees of Lord Shiva keep the Pradosh Vrat on the 13th day of the lunar fortnight. Pradosh Vrats are named according to the day they fall on, so as this one falls on a Saturday it is called as Shani Pradosh.

Shani Pradosh July 2020 Date and Time:

The second Pradosh Vrat of the month falls on July 18, 2020, and the time for puja is 07:20 PM to 09:23 PM.

Shani Pradosh July 2020 Time of Tithi:

The Trayodashi Tithi begins at 12:33 AM on July 18 and ends at 12:41 AM on July 19, 2020.

Significance of Shani Pradosh Vrat:

Hindu devotees worship one specific deity on each day of the week, and on Saturday they worship Shani Dev (Saturn). Shani Dev is believed to punish or reward people based on their Karma, and he got the power to deliver justice due to the teachings of Lord Shiva. The connection with the Pradosh that falls on Saturday, which is called as Shani Pradosh, is that people sincerely worship Lord Shiva on this day to ward off the effects of Shani.

Rituals Observed on Shani Pradosh Vrat:

Shani Pradosh Vrat is observed by devotees by taking a bath one hour before sunset, followed by fasting and keeping vigil. Prayers are offered to Lord Shiva, Goddess Parvati, Ganesha, Skanda, and Nandi – the bull. Then Lord Shiva is invoked and the Pradosh Vrat Katha is read out and prasad is distributed among family and friends.