Sharad Purnima 2019 falls on October 13, Sunday. Also known as Kojagiri, Navanna or Kaumudi Purnima, it is celebrated after Navratri, Durga Puja and Dussehra. The harvest festival marks the end of the monsoon season. It is celebrated on the full moon day of the Hindu lunar month.

Goddess Lakshmi, Lord Krishna and Chandra Dev (Moon) are the principal deities with several mythological legends associating them with the festival. Devotees observe fast and offer prasad in a grand puja.

Bengalis observe Kojagori Lokkhi Puja while people from other states like Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra perform Kojagari Laxmi Puja for the divine blessings of Goddess of Wealth and Prosperity, Gujaratis call Sharad Poonam. Moonrise time on Sharad Purnima day is of utmost importance. According to Hindu mythology, Goddess Lakshmi takes a round around the earth on this occasion to watch her devotees. During aarti, her idol is decorated and Lakshmi Chalisa is chanted.

The God of rain is also worshipped on Sharad Purnima. Kheer, batashe and paan are kept out in the open overnight believing that it will get pious in Amrit Barkha. The day holds immense significance for newly wedded couples.

According to Drik Panchang, Purnima Tithi Begins – 24:36+ on October 12, 2019, and Purnima Tithi Ends – 26:38+ on October 13, 2019. As for the Moonrise time on Sharad Purnima Day, it will be 18:16.

Puja Vidhi

Fill the Kalash with water and tie a red thread around it. Make Swastik with kumkum on it and place it in front of Goddess Laxmi’s idol. As per a story, an artist once made the idol of Alakshmi (not Lakshmi). After a king bought the statue, misery struck his kingdom. Somebody then advised the queen to pray to Goddess Lakshmi with a pure heart and observe the Kojagari Lakshmi vrat on the full moon night of Ashwin. After she performed the said rituals, the kingdom once again flourished.

