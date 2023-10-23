Home

Sharad Purnima 2023: 6 Holy Rituals And Puja Vidhi to Please Maa Lakshmi

Sharad Purnima 2023: The Hindu community in India celebrates Sharad Purnima to commemorate the brightest and largest moon of the year, and it is believed that on this night illuminates the Earth.

Sharad Purnima 2023: Sharad Purnima is considered an auspicious and sacred day in Hindu culture. When a full moon occurred in Ashwin, it was called Sharad Purnima. This year, it will fall on 28 October. A religious day which is celebrated in different ways all across the country. During Sharad Purnima, it is customary for Hindus to spend the night outside while admiring the full moon and taking part in cultural events like singing, dancing, and making offerings of milk, rice, and special sweets to the moon as a sign of gratitude and reverence.

Sharad Purnima 2023 Date And Shubh Muhurat

Sharad Purnima will be celebrated on 28 October 2023 and the moonrise timings are 5:20 PM, as per Drig Panchang.

Purnima Tithi Begins – Oct 28, 2023 at 04:17 AM

Purnima Tithi Ends – Oct 29, 2023 at 01:53 AM

Sharad Purnima 2023 History And Significance

Many people in Hindu culture believe that Goddess Lakshmi was born on this day and they offer prayer and observe fast to please the goddess of wealth. It is believed that during this auspicious day, the moon showers its blessing on Earth in the form of Amrit (It contains nourishing and healing properties).

Sharad Purnima, also known as Raas Purnima is a day when Lord Krishna performed raas (traditional folk dance) with Radha rani and other gopiya on the bank of Yamuna, in Brij region. This day several devotees took a holy bath in the Yamuna river in the early morning to seek blessing from Lord Krishna.

Sharad Purnima Rituals to Please Goddess Lakshmi

It is highly important to worship God Chandra on the auspicious occasion of Sharad Purnima. The newlywed, who make a commitment to observe Purnimasi fasting for a whole year, start their fast on Sharad Purnima.

Firstly, take a bath in the evening and keep goddess Lakshmi on the red cloth. Idols should be worshipped with utmost devotion and after this Lakshmi Stotra will be recited. It is believed in Hindu culture that it will appease Goddess Lakshmi and your financial problems will be resolved. Devotees should offer betel leaves to Goddess Laksmi on this special day to seek her blessings. It can also offered as a prasad. Recite Vishnu Sahastranaam, and Shree Hari Stotram and offer prayer to Goddess Lakshmi. In the night, light diyas with desi ghee and place kalash full of water. You can offer panchamrit, the mixture of milk, curd, and ghee along with tulsi patra in prasad.

On Purnima, devotees should use these easy cures in order to get the Goddess’ blessings. This will appease the Goddess and make all of the devotees’ difficulties go away.

