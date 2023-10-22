Home

Sharad Purnima 2023 to Coincide With Chandra Grahan – Know Date, Time, Sutak Kaal And Rituals

Sharad Purnima occurs during the month of Ashwin when the moon is full. This year will be a little unusual since the full moon falls on the same day as the Chandra Grahan, which happens at midnight.

Sharad Purnima 2023: The brightest and fullest moon of the year, Sharad Purnima will observed in India on October 28, 2023. It is thought that the moon discharges rays with certain therapeutic characteristics. It is also believed that on this night, when the moon is particularly lovely and illuminates the Earth, Lakshmi descends to bless devotees who observe customs in her honour while others rejoice in the everlasting affection of Krishna and Radha.

Sharad Purnima 2023 Fasting Rituals:

Hindus frequently spend the night outside on Sharad Purnima to see the full moon while engaging in traditional rituals like singing, dancing, and presenting milk, rice, and special sweets to the moon as a mark of respect and devotion. On Sharad Purnima, many people, particularly women, keep a fast, remain up all night, and eat special milk and rice dishes. Kheer is a traditional delicacy cooked on Sharad Purnima and left in the moonlight for the whole night before being offered as prasad.

Sharad Purnima 2023 Sutak Kaal:

According to Drik Panchang, the sutak time will begin nine hours before the eclipse. On the festival of Sharad Purnima, it is customary to store the kheer outside to be enjoyed the next day. However, because of the lunar eclipse that day, it is imperative to be mindful of timings when storing the kheer under the moon. This is due to the belief that eating, cooking, and performing any other auspicious task are jinxed during the Sutak Kaal.

The effect of the eclipse is said to be unaffected by Tulsi leaves, according to another popular belief. Basil leaves in kheer won’t protect you from the impacts of an eclipse in this circumstance. However, it is believed that an eclipse’s negative impacts only happen during the eclipse time only.

Chandra Grahan on Sharad Purnima 2023:

Good news for seleniophiles! A partial lunar eclipse happens when the moon partially passes through the Earth’s shadow, causing only a part of it to turn reddish-brown. This rare and stunning celestial phenomenon is scheduled to occur in October this year and will coincide with the Hindu festival of Sharad Purnima.

Lunar eclipses, which have been recorded for thousands of years, continue to enthral and astound people all around the world. While astronomers and scientists closely monitor and analyze lunar eclipses to learn more about the Earth-Moon system and the interaction of the lunar surface with Earth’s atmosphere, lunar eclipses have long held spiritual and mystical importance for people of many different civilizations.

Chandra Grahan 2023 Date And Time:

Popular cities in India that might be able to see a partial Chandra Grahan or lunar eclipse include New Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, and Varanasi. According to the Drik Panchang, the lunar eclipse will start at 01:06 AM and terminate at 02:22 AM on October 28. The Sutak period will start at 02:52 PM and last till 02:22 AM.

