Shardiya Navratri 2022 Day 6: Today is the sixth day of Sharadiya Navratri. According to the Panchang, Ashwin is the sixth date of the Shukla Paksha of the month. On this day, the sixth form of Maa Durga i.e. Maa Katyayani is worshipped and fasted. Maa Katyayani is a symbol of success and fame. She is the goddess riding on a lion, who is a quadrilateral. She holds a lotus and a sword in her two arms. One arm remains in Vara Mudra and the other arm is in Abhaya Mudra.

Maa Katyayani had appeared as the daughter of the sage Katyayan, due to which she was named Katyayani. It gives fearlessness to its devotees because it was their origin to end the tyranny. Let us know about the worship method, mantra, beloved flower, bhog and aarti of Maa Katyayani.

Maa Katyayani Puja Mantra

चन्द्रहासोज्ज्वलकरा शार्दूलवरवाहना।

कात्यायनी शुभं दद्याद् देवी दानवघातिनी॥

मां देवी कात्यायन्यै नमः

Maa Katyayani’s favorite flower and colour

Red colour is very dear to this goddess. For this reason, in worship, you should offer red rose flowers to Mother Katyayani. With this Maa Katyayani will be pleased with you. His grace will be on you.

Maa Katyayani Bhog

Honey is very dear to Mother Katyayani, so today, at the time of worship, offer honey to Mother Katyayani. Doing this enhances one’s personality.

Importance of worshipping Maa Katyayani

If you are going to start any complex work and want success in it, then you should worship Maa Katyayani. Worshipping Maa Katyayani leads to success. A person gets fame in the world because of his deeds. To get victory over enemies, also worship Maa Katyayani. She herself is the goddess who destroys negative forces.

Maa Katyayani Puja Vidhi

This morning, after taking a bath, take a vow to fast and worship Maa Katyayani. After that remember Maa Katyayani and anoint her with Gangajal. Then offer clothes, red rose flower or red flower, intact, incense, lamp, smell, naivedya etc. to her. During this, chant her mantras. Then offer her, honey. After this, recite Durga Chalisa, the story of Mother Katyayani etc. Then perform the aarti of Maa Katyayani with a lamp of ghee.

Maa Katyayani Aarti:

Jay jay ambe, jay Katyayani.

jay jagamaata, jag kee mahaaraanee.

baijanaath sthaan tumhaara.

vahaan varadaatee naam pukaara. jay jay ambe…

kaee naam hain, kaee dhaam hain.

yah sthaan bhee to sukhadhaam hai.