Shardiya Navratri 2022 Day 7 Puja: The seventh day of Shardiya Navratri is dedicated to Maa Kalratri. The seventh form of the goddess is considered to be the one who rescues from troubles. This year's Mahasaptami date is on October 2, 2022. Worshipping Goddess Kalratri at night is considered very auspicious. In order to destroy the Raktabeej along with Shumbha and Nishumbha, the Goddess took the form of Kalratri.

Navratri Saptami 2022 Muhurat and Panchang:

Ashwin Shukla Saptami date starts – 1st October 2022, 08:46 pm

Ashwin Shukla Saptami date ends – 2 October 2022, 06:47 pm

Brahma Muhurta – 04.43 am – 05.31 am

Abhijeet Muhurta – 11.52 am – 12.40 pm

Amrit Kaal – Night 07.50 – Night 09.20

Nishita Muhurta – October 2, 11.52 – October 3, 12.41 (night worship time)

All about Maa Kalratri

The colour of Goddess Kalratri is Krishna Varna, hence her name Kalratri. Goddess Kalratri, seated on a donkey, has three eyes. She adorns Khadga, and Kanta (iron weapon) in her four arms. She wears a garland around her neck that shines like lightning. One of her names is also Shubhankari. Worshipping Maa Kalratri is considered infallible to kill the fear of ghosts, phantoms or evil power, enemies and opponents.

Maa Kalratri Puja Vidhi

Maa Kalratri is worshipped in two ways. One by worshippers of tantra-mantra and the other by regular devotees. Use blue colour while worshipping the Goddess. Jaggery is very dear to Maa Kalratri and therefore, offer that to her while you are performing the Puja rituals. Offering queen or marigold flowers at night, light a lamp of ghee and recite Durga Saptashati.

Maa Kalratri Mantra

Beej Mantra: क्लीं ऐं श्रीं कालिकायै नम:

Siddha Mantra of Maa Kalratri: ओम ऐं ह्रीं क्लीं चामुण्डायै विच्चै ऊं कालरात्रि दैव्ये नम:

Prayer Mantra: एकवेणी जपाकर्णपूरा नग्ना खरास्थिता।लम्बोष्ठी कर्णिकाकर्णी तैलाभ्यक्त शरीरिणी॥ वामपादोल्लसल्लोह लताकण्टकभूषणा। वर्धन मूर्धध्वजा कृष्णा कालरात्रिर्भयङ्करी॥

Maa Kalratri Bhog

Offer jaggery to the goddess of courage, Kalratri. It is believed that it gives blessings to win over enemies and opponents.

Shardiya Navratri 7th day Colour

The blue colour is considered auspicious in the Puja Vidhi of Maa Kalratri on the seventh day. It is a symbol of fearlessness.

Maa Kalratri Flower

It is believed that Maa Kalratri’s complexion is like the colour of the dark night. She likes the flower that blooms in the night, like the flower of the queen of the night. By offering the queen’s flower to the goddess while worshipping at night, fear and fear of premature death ends.

Jai Maa Kalratri!