Maha Navami 2022: The nine-day long auspicious festival where Goddess Durga's 9 avatars are worshipped is coming to an end as we celebrate Maha Navami today, October 4. This day is observed before Vijaya Dashami which is a grand occasion celebrated with much fervour and enthusiasm. On the ninth day, devotees worship the ninth form of Goddess Durga – Maa Siddhidatri. Her name literally translates to the one who grants or fulfils every kind of wish; Siddhi means supernatural power or meditative ability, and Dhatri means the one who blesses or gives that power. After worshipping the nine manifestations of Maa Shakti, the tenth day will be celebrated as Vijayadashami or Dussehra on October 5.

The iconography of this form Durga is described as Devi seated on a huge, fully-bloomed lotus and rides a lion. Maa Siddhidatri is shown four-armed, holding Gada (mace) and Sudarshana Chakra in her right hands while a lotus and Shankh in her left hands. Devi Siddhidatri is shown surrounded by Siddhas, Gandharvas, Yakshas, Asura (Demons) and Devata (Gods) who are worshipping her.

In this form Durga, Siddhidatri removes the ignorance of her devotees and provides them with the knowledge. According to the religious texts, Maa Siddhidatri is the Goddess who possesses and bestows all types of Siddhis (Anima, Mahima, Garima, Laghima, Prapti, Prakambya, Ishitva and Vashitva) to her devotees. It is believed that even Lord Shiva got all Siddhis by her grace. Lord Shiva got the title of Ardhanarishvara after Goddess Siddhidatri appeared from his left half.

Maa Siddhidatri is said to provide direction and energy to planet Ketu and hence devotees suffering from bad effects of planet Ketu must worship her as she governs the celestial body. Individuals observing her fast must offer her night-blooming jasmine as they are her favourite while chanting this mantra, ॐ देवी सिद्धिदात्र्यै नमः॥ Om Devi Siddhidatryai Namah.

Maa Siddhidatri Tithi

Maha Navami tithi begins on 4:37 pm on October 3, 2022 and will end on 2:20 pm on October 4, 2022.

The puja timings for Navami will be from 3:07 pm on October 3 to 12:50 pm on October 4.

The Dashami Tithi will take place immediately after the Navami Tithi ends.

The Uttara Ashadha Nakshatra will be in effect until 9:21 PM.

The placement of the Sun will be in the Kanya Rashi.

The moon will be placed in the Makara Rashi.

Maa Siddhidatri Mantra

Siddh Gandharv Yagyadhair Surair Marairapi

Sevyamana Sada Bhooyaat Siddhida Siddhi Dayanee.

Puja vidhi

On this day: