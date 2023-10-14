Home

Shardiya Navratri 2023: During Navratri, followers who are devoted to Maa Durga fast in order to appease her. Know the rules for these nine days, including what you must and may not do.

Shardiya Navratri 2023: Navratri is one of the auspicious festivals in Hindu Religion. The 9-day-long festival includes fasting and worshipping Goddess Durga. Shradya Navratri will be observed this year starting on October 15 and lasting until October 24. These nine days are devoted to Maa Durga’s nine incarnations. This is the best time to seek the blessing of Maa Durga and pray for the betterment of your family. Now, let’s see what to do or not to do Navratri.

There are several important dos and don’ts throughout the nine days of Shardiya Navratri. These dos and don’ts aid followers in developing a connection with complete commitment and sanity.

Keep These 5 Things in Mind During Navratri 2023

On the first day of Shardiya Navratri, Kalash Sthapana is one of the most significant rituals to do.

According to popular belief, lighting an akhanda deepak takes ten long days. If you can’t do this, make sure you do aarti every morning and every evening till the festival has ended.

Keep in mind to recite the Durga Chalisa and Durga Saptasati during the nine days of puja.

You should present red flowers to each of Devi Maa’s incarnations. The wearing of red clothing during puja is said to be lucky. Don’t forget to offer Mata a shringar each day.

Apart from offering flowers and fruits to Goddess Durga, you must try to donate food and other essentials to the needy.

9 Things You Must Avoid During Navratri 2023

Avoid using smoke and alcohol during these fortunate days.

It is believed that one should refrain from trimming their hair or nails. Throughout these nine days, boys shouldn’t trim their beards.

Nowadays, ordinary salt must not be consumed. Sea salt is an alternative that you have. Make your fasting meal with them.

These fasts should not be performed by children, pregnant women, or anyone who are unwell.

During Navratri, you are not allowed to consume wheat flour, garlic, or onions. Even though they are vegetarian foods, they should not be consumed when you are fasting.

Anyone following a fast is forbidden from wearing anything made of an animal’s skin.

Just keep in mind not to say anything bad these days. For improved karma, one should only acquire good feelings and energy.

To improve your health, refrain from consuming any fried or unhealthy foods for the next nine days.

One of the most crucial things to keep in mind is that one shouldn’t push oneself too fast simply because they believe in the practice.

