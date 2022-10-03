Shardiya Navratri Day 8 Maha Gauri Puja: Today is the eighth day of Shardiya Navratri and on this day, the Hindu devotees worship Mahagauri, the eighth form of Maa Durga. The eighth power of Maa Durga represents the original house and worshipping her awakens the Soma Chakra. According to Devi Bhagavat Purana, nine forms and 10 Mahavighas are all parts and forms of Adishakti but Mahagauri always resides in the form of Ardhangini with Mahadev. Her power is unfailing and always fruitful. It is believed that all the troubles are removed and every impossible task gets completed by the grace of Mahagauri. In some households, Kanya Pujan is done on Maha Ashtami Tithi while some devotees do the Kanya Pujan on Mahanavami Tithi.Also Read - Navratri 2022: Aerial View of Thousands of People Doing Garba in Gujarat Wows The Internet | Watch

Maha Ashtami Puja Vidhi:

Maa Mahagauri is worshipped on the eighth day of Navratri. By her penance, she had attained Gaur Varna. She was eight years of age at the time of her birth. That is why he is worshipped on the eighth day of Navratri. She is called the Annapurna Swaroop for her devotees. She is the presiding deity of wealth, splendour, happiness and peace. Reciting Durga Saptashati on this day is considered particularly fruitful. On the other hand, those who do not keep fast for the entire Navratri can fast only on Padwa and Ashtami Tithi and seeks blessings from Maa Durga by worshipping Kanya on Navami Tithi.

Shardiya Nvratri 2022: Mahagauri Pujan on Maha Ashtami

The appearance of Mahagauri in the worldly form is very bright, soft, and white. The goddess holds a trident in one hand and a damru in the other. Goddess Mahagauri loves singing and music and is riding on a white Vrishabha i.e. bull. It is believed that her right hand is in Abhaya Mudra while in her left hand, the symbol of Shiva is damru. In her lower hand, she is giving Abhay and in one hand, she is carrying the Trishul.

While the Kalratri form of the goddess is fierce, the form of Mahagauri is calm and peaceful. Worshipping her on the Maha Ashtami date gets all the wishes fulfilled.

Shardiya Navratri: How to worship Mahagauri on Maha Ashtami

On the eighth day of Shardiya Navratri, after getting up in the Brahmamuhurta and taking a bath, wear clean clothes and meditate while chanting the mantra of the mother. After this, sprinkle Gangajal at the place of worship as usual and light five desi ghee lamps. Then, before starting the Puja of Maa Mahagauri, chant the mantra ‘Om Devi Mahagauri Namah‘, the welfare mantra of the mother. Follow this by lighting the incense, lamp, and offering flowers, fruit, roli, and akshat etc. Offer white flowers to Mahagauri. You can also use things made of coconut or coconut itself. Some people worship Kanya on Navami and some on Ashtami Tithi. Devotees should wear pink coloured clothes while worshipping Mahagauri.

Mahagauri Puja Mantra for Mahashtami Puja:

Om Devi Mahagauryai Namah:

Shwete Vrushe Samarudha Shvetambardhara Shuchih|

Mahagauri Shubham Dadyanmahadeva Pramodada॥

Ya Devi Sarvabhuteshu Maa Mahagauri Rupena Sanstha|

Namastasya Namastasya Namastasya Namo Namah॥

Sarvamangal Mangalye, Shiva Sarvartha Sadhike|

Sharanye Tryambake Gauri Narayani Namostute ॥

Happy Mahashtami to you all!