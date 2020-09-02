Shradh, Pitru Paksha 2020: If you have grown up in a Hindu household, chances are you must have eavesdropped and heard your parents mentioning about ‘Shradh or Pitru Paksha’. But ever wondered about the significance and meaning of it? Well, ‘Shradh’ is a lunar cycle that takes place for 16 days, starting today – September 2, 2020. During this period, Hindus pay respect to the ancestors who are no more with us. Also Read - Pitru Paksha Shradh 2017 Dates: Complete Mahalaya Paksha Schedule with Muhurat Timings

In the duration of 16 days, Hindus offer a variety of foods and dishes, clothes and grains to the poor. It is also believed that feeding dogs, crows, and cows also helps. According to scriptures, 'Pitru Paksha' is the period from 'Bhadrapada Purnima' to 'Sarvapitri Amavasya'.

Pind Daan during Pitru Paksha/Shradh

Hindu legends say that we owe a karmic debt to our ancestors. It is said by offering pind daan" during Pitru Paksha or Shradh, one pays it back made for the poor or animals is auspicious. The shradh can be performed by the eldest son or the eldest male of the family. The rituals under pitra paksha involve Tarpanam and Shradh to be performed to pay homage to the dead.

Pitru Paksha/Shradh days

The last day of ‘Pitru Paksha’ is known as ‘Sarvapitri Amavasya’. It is also known as ‘Pitru Amavasya’ or simply ‘Mahalaya’. It is the most significant day of ‘Pitru Paksha’. The 16-day period is considered inauspicious and functions including engagement or wedding, housewarming, mundan etc. are not celebrated.

Shradh or Tarpan is usually performed in the presence of a priest. The beliefs also state that it is essential to not consume any non-vegetarian food during the 16 days to avoid curse from the departed, known as pitru dosh. The last day of Shradh will be September 17.