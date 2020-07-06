The auspicious month of Shravan has started and it holds a lot of significance for Hindus who are devotees of Lord Shiva. During this month, many keep a fast or Sawan Somwar vrat and give up eating non-vegetarian food and consuming alcohol. At this time there are many religious observances, and people greet each other with messages on WhatsApp, Facebook, etc. Also Read - Shravan 2020: When it Will Start And What Are The 7 Things You Should Avoid During This Period

This year, Shravan or Sawan begins on July 6, 2020, which is when, according to the Hindu calendar, the first of the monsoon rains start. The holy month will go on till August 3, 2020, coming to an end on the day of Raksha Bandhan. During this month there are many other Hindu festivals like Krishna Janmashtami, Naag Panchami and Teej. Also Read - Shravan Meal Plan: Here's How to Keep Your Energy Levels High

Some of the quotes, wishes and status messages people share during this month are as follows:

Wishes:

1. May Lord Shiva Bless you and your family on the auspicious month of Shravan!!!

2. Shiv ki shakti, Bhole ki bhakti, khushiyo ki bahar de, Mahadev ki kripa se aapko zindgi ke har kadam par safalta mile. Happy Month of Sawan!

3. Besan ki roti, Nemu ka achaar, Doston ki khushi, Apnon ka pyar, Sawan ki rain, Kisi ka intezar, Mubark ho aapko, Shiv Saavan Somvaar!

4. Shiv ki mahima aprampar! Shiiv karte sabka udhar, Unki kripa ham sab par sada bani rahe, Aur bhole shankar hamare jivan me khushi hi khushi bhar de. Om Namah Shivaay!

5. Om me hi astha, Om me hi vishwas, Aap sab ko khush rakhe, Bhagavan bholenath!

Messages:

1. May the almighty Lord Shiva bless you with good health. Happy Sawan

2. May all your prayers be granted by Shiva. Happy Sawan

3. May the glory of the divine Shiva, remind us of our capabilities and help us attain success.

4. Chanting ‘Om Namah Shivaya’ will bring Lord Shiva’s blessings on you. Happy Sawan

5. May Lord Shiva shower his divine blessings upon all of us on this auspicious day. May he keep us safe, healthy and give us strength to stay away from evil.