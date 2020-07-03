In the Hindu calendar when the first of the monsoon rains come it marks the beginning of the Sawan month. The month is devoted to Lord Shiva and devotees observe fasts known as Shravan Somvar Vrat especially on Mondays. There are others who observe fasts on Tuesdays and they are known as Mangala Gauri Vrat. Also Read - Devshayani Ekadashi 2020: Check Out The Date, Time And Significance of The Puja

As per Hindu Vedas and Puranas the holy month of Sawan or Shravan is dedicated to worshipping Lord Shiva to gain success, a good marriage and prosperity. This year the month starts from July 6, 2020 and goes on till August 3, 2020 which is when it comes to an end on the day of Raksha Bandhan. During this month there are many other Hindu festivals like Krishna Janmashtami, Naag Panchami and Teej.

According to astrologers and pandits, people who are fasting during this month have to be careful about a few things that should they avoid. The things are as follows:

1. Though a person can perform the Abhishek of a Shivlinga with milk, fasting devotees must not drink milk.

2. A fasting person should avoid drinking alcohol and eating non-vegetarian food at this time.

3. If performing Shivpujan or Abhishek, the person should do it early in the morning. The earlier it is, the better.

4. When performing the Abhishek, the person should remember not to use haldi or turmeric.

5. The person should not eat brinjal or eggplant as it is considered impure according to the Puranas. Many avoid eating it on Ekadashi, Chaturdashi, and in the month of Kartik.

6. The person should always keep his or her house and surroundings clean during this period.

7. Last but not the least, as per the Puranas, devotees who fast should practice abstinence and follow the rules of Brahmacharya for the duration of Shravan. If they fail to do so, they will end up in hell and be reborn as animals.