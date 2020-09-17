Shubho Mahalaya Amavasya is an auspicious occasion for Hindus. The day marks the end of Shradh or the Pitru Paksha, which is considered extremely inauspicious. Also, on Shubho Mahalaya Amavasya, Devi paksha begins. This means the time for the Goddess Durga to come to her maternal home has come. This year, the homecoming of Devi Durga will be observed exactly after 1 month of Shubho Mahalaya Amavasya and it will be celebrated as Durga Puja in India and especially in the Northern parts of the country. Also Read - Pitru Paksha and Mahalaya Amavasya 2017: Prominent Places Where Sraddha is Performed in India

Today, as you observe and celebrate Shubho Mahalaya Amavasya, here are certain messages, wishes, and quotes that you can send to your loved ones and spread positivity and joy.

Shubho Mahalaya! Here’s wishing one and all a very blissful Mahalaya Amavasya.

May Ma Durga end all your miseries and grant you strength. Subho Mahalaya!

On the significant day of Mahalaya Amavasya, here’s extending my warm greetings and best wishes to you and your family.

May Goddess Durga fill your life with joy and grant you happiness.

Subho Devi Paksha. Subho Mahalaya!

Shubho Mahalaya! With the end of the Pitru Paksha, let us all gear up to welcome Maa Durga. May the blessings of the Mother Goddess always be with you.

Shubho Mahalaya to you and everyone at home. Let us all begin the preparations to welcome Maa Durga amid the beating of the dhak and the fragrance of the dhunuchi.

May the arrival of Maa Durga in a few weeks end all your miseries and may you be blessed with her choicest blessings. Shubho Mahalaya.

May this festive season brighten your days and nights. Subho Mahalaya!

As we all wait for the arrival fo Maa Dura in about four weeks this year, here’s extending Shubho Mahalaya greetings to you and your loved ones.

May Maa Durga’s blessings remove all obstacles from your path of life. Subho Mahalaya!

Maa Shakti ka vaas ho, Sankton ka naash ho, Har ghar me sukh-shaanti ka vaas ho, Jai Mata Di! Mahalaya ki dheron shubh kamnayein.

As we await the arrival of Mother Goddess Durga from her heavenly abode, here’s wishing you a very blissful Mahalaya.

Aap sabhi ko Mahalaya Amavasya ki dheron shubh kamnayein.

Mahalaya Amavasya ke shubh avsar par meri or se aapko dheron shubh kamnayein.