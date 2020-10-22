Shubho Maha Shasthi to everyone! The sixth day of Navratri is celebrated as Maha Shashti or Subho Shashti in India and majorly celebrated in the eastern states including West Bengal, Assam, Odisha, and Tripura. Subho Shasthi marks the beginning of Durga Puja which is celebrated with full gusto among Bengalis. Also Read - Navratri 2020 Day 6: Worship Maa Katyayani; Know Puja Vidhi, Tithi, Mata Ki Aarti

Although, this year the celebration will not be as big as it used to be due to the coronavirus pandemic. Durga Puja this year will take place from October 22 to October 26. Shashti holds great significance and is celebrated with lots of enthusiasm and fervour.

Lord Ram was a great worshipper of Goddess Durga and in order to relieve Devi Sita from Ravana, on the sixth day i.e. Maha Shashthi of Durga Puja when Devi Bodhon is conducted and the face of Devi Durga is unveiled, suggests the history of Maha Shasthi.

Maha Shashthi Significance and Date:

This day will be celebrated with much enthusiasm on October 22 and devotees especially Bengalis will commemorate this day with music, dance, and food. Devotees believe that Goddess Durga enters the mortal world on Maha Shashthi after she completes her journey in Kailash. It is said that she comes to earth to visit her father and arrives with her children – Ganesha, Kartika, Laxmi, and Saraswati. This day is often considered a custom for ladies to participate and set up the Durga Ghat before Durga arrives so that she feels welcomed to her father’s home.

Today, devotees unveil the face of Durga which has been covered for many days. After uncovering the face, the day is celebrated with Bodhan, worship. The four major rituals of Kalparamba, Bodhan, Amantran, and Adhibas begin on this day. The welcoming ceremony is called Bodhan. The Pandal hopping and other customaries begin after on Maha Shashti, this day is celebrated with much fanfare.

Vidhi:

On this day, the four major rituals of the festival; Kalparamvo (the starting of the Pujas), Bodhan (consecration of the idol of goddess Durga), Amantran (inviting the goddess), and Adhibas (sanctifying the stay of the deity in the Puja area or pandals) are performed.