It would seem the month of June 2020 has plenty in store for us when it comes to eclipses and things related to the Solar System. We on planet Earth have just witnessed a penumbral lunar eclipse which took place on June 5, and now we are set to experience a solar eclipse that is annular in nature on June 21, 2020. Before that we had not one but five asteroids flying by Earth on June 3.

As we all know, a solar eclipse occurs when the Moon comes in between the Sun and the Earth, obscuring the sunlight briefly from reaching our planet. There are four kinds of solar eclipses, namely a total eclipse, an annular eclipse, a hybrid eclipse, and a partial eclipse. On June 21, people are going to witness an annular eclipse.

What is an Annular Solar Eclipse:

This kind of eclipse takes place when the Sun, the Moon and the Earth are perfectly aligned with the Moon blocking the bright rays of the former from reaching the latter. As the Moon is smaller in size than the Sun, the latter appears as an annulus or very bright ring of light that surrounds the dark Moon.

Where Annular Solar Eclipse Will be Visible:

The June 21 annular solar eclipse will pass through parts of northern India, the African continent, south of Pakistan and China. It will be partially visible in parts of Europe, most of Asia, and in the northern parts of Australia just before sunset.

Start And End Time of Annular Solar Eclipse:

Worldwide, the partial solar eclipse will start about one hour before the annularity first begins, and it will end about one hour after the annular eclipse comes to an end.

According to timeanddate.com, the partial eclipse will begin on June 21 at 09:15:58 am ISD (Indian Standard Time), followed by the full eclipse at 10:17:45 am, and then the maximum eclipse at 12:10:04 afternoon. The end of the full eclipse will be witnessed at 14:02:17 pm, and then the partial eclipse at 15:04:01 pm.