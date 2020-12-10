Solar Eclipse 2020: The major celestial event of 2020, a total solar eclipse or Surya Grahan will take place on December 14. This celestial event occurs when the moon gets between Earth and the sun and casts a shadow over Earth. And a solar eclipse can only take place at the phrase of the new moon, and when the moon passes directly between the sun and the Earth and its shadow falls upon Earth’s surface, as per Space.com. The previous solar eclipse occurred on June 21 and there have been four penumbral lunar eclipses this year. Also Read - Total Solar Eclipse To Darken Sun on Dec 14; Here's Everything You Need to Know About the Last Eclipse of 2020

It will be a total solar eclipse which will be visible from Chile and parts of Argentina. As per timeanddate.com, the solar eclipse will be visible in southern South America, south-west Africa while Antarctica will see a partial solar eclipse. The eclipse will be visible for five hours, it will be partially visible starting from 7.02 pm, and will be completely visible at 8.02 pm. The solar eclipse will be at peak at 9.43 pm and will end at 12.23 am (December 15).

And it is understandable that since the solar eclipse will not occur in India during the daytime, so it will not be visible to us.

A maximum of five solar eclipses can occur but we usually witness two solar eclipses mostly. As per the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), the number of solar eclipses reaching five is very rare, the last time it occurred was in the year 1935 and the next time it is projected is 2206. Also, in the last 5,000 years, we have seen five solar eclipses in a year only 25 times.

It is said that one should look at the eclipsed sun with the naked eye, not even for a second. It is said that can lead to permanent eye damage leading to blindness.