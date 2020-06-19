Many parts of the world are set to witness an annular solar eclipse take place on June 21 though only a few will be able to see the famous ring of fire. In India, some states will be able to view a full eclipse, while in others only a partial. The ring of fire, however, will not be as prominent as it was on December 26 last year. Also Read - Solar Eclipse 2020: Myths And Rituals Abound When it Comes to Eclipses And Here Are Some

Places that are lucky enough to view the ring of fire for one minute are Suratgarh and Anupgarh in Rajasthan, Sirsa, Ratia and Kurukshetra in Haryana, and Dehradun, Chamba, Chamoli and Joshimath in Uttarakhand. Also Read - Solar Eclipse 2020: All About The Annular Solar Eclipse That Will Take Place in June

As per the director of the MP Birla Planetarium, Debi Prasad Duari, the path of the annular solar eclipse will start near Gharsana in Rajasthan around 10:12 am and the phase of annularity will begin around 11:49 am and end at 11:50 am. But it will not be so prominent and will be a little narrower.

In other parts of the country, people will be able to view a partial solar eclipse, like the percentage of obscuration of the Sun by the Moon will be different in all the states. It will be around 94 per cent in New Delhi, 80 per cent in Guwahati, 78 per cent in Patna, 75 per cent in Silchar, 66 per cent in Kolkata, 62 per cent in Mumbai, 37 per cent in Bangalore, 34 per cent in Chennai, 28 per cent in Port Blair.

Timings of the partial eclipse will vary in all states, like Mumbai will witness it between 10 am to 1:27 pm, Bengaluru from 10.13 am and 1.31 pm, New Delhi from 10:20 am to 1:48 pm, in Chennai from 10:22 am to 1:41 pm, and Kolkata from 10:46 am to 2:17 pm.

The annular solar eclipse on June 21 will first start for the people of Congo in Africa and progress through South Sudan, Ethiopia, Yemen, Oman, Saudi Arabia, the Indian Ocean and Pakistan, before entering India over Rajasthan. It will then move on to Tibet, China, Taiwan, before ending at the middle of the Pacific Ocean.