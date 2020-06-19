Most people are getting excited about the annular solar eclipse that is set to take place on June 21, and are gearing up to view it. Though the ring of fire will be witnessed only in some countries with others getting only a partial view, it is still something most would not want to miss. In all the excitement, however, do not forget that you are not supposed to view it with the naked eye. Also Read - Solar Eclipse 2020: Places in India Where The 'Ring of Fire' Will be Visible From And Timings

According to NASA, we should not look directly at the Sun for even a second, as it will damage our eyesight or make us go blind. What we should do instead is use special solar viewing glasses that are easily available in a camera store or online. The space agency also outlined what you should do and not do when viewing an eclipse.

What we Should Not do:

1. We should not look directly at the Sun with our naked eyes, because as mentioned before, we could go blind or damage our eyesight.

2. Homemade filters or ordinary sunglasses, even very dark ones, should not be used when viewing a solar eclipse.

3. Solar filters that are older than three years or have scratched and wrinkled lenses should not be used.

4. Do not look at the Sun through a camera, telescope, binoculars or any other optical device. And do not use solar filters with them, as the concentrated solar rays can damage them and cause serious eye injury.

What we Should do:

1. We should use special-purpose solar filters, such as eclipse glasses or handheld solar viewers, while viewing the eclipse.

2. In all the excitement, do not forget the children and keep a firm eye on them. Also read and follow the instructions that are given for the filters.

3. One way of safely watching an eclipse is to use a pinhole projection which will allow you to view the Sun in an indirect fashion.

4. Another way is by using welder glasses that are rated 14 or higher, and you can find them at your local welding supply store. But do remember that the grading for the glass could differ from country to country.

How to Take a Picture of The Solar Eclipse:

Want to take a picture of the eclipse with your phone or camera? First make sure that your eyes are protected before you start clicking. As per timeanddate.com, when using a digital single-lens reflex (DSLR) camera, which will give you more control over the image components, do remember a few things.

1. When photographing the Sun, a special filter that is made for solar viewing must be used so that your camera is not damaged by the rays of the Sun.

2. Remember to protect your eyes by using the preview screen to view your composition.

3. Set your camera to the highest resolution (jpeg) to capture the details perfectly, or take uncompressed images (tiff or raw).

4. Last but not the least, do remember to give your camera a break, as overuse could overheat the internal components and damage your camera.