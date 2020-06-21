Solar Eclipse 2020: Celestial phenomena like solar and lunar eclipses are known to have different impacts on different zodiac signs. Sun, which is considered as one of the strongest ‘Grahas’ leads various significant transformations across all the sun signs. As we are witnessing the first solar eclipse of this year today on June 21, we must be aware of its ill-effects. This celestial event has already started from 9:15 am as per Indian Standard Timing (IST) and will go on till 3:04 IST. Also Read - Solar Eclipse 2020 LIVE: Catch The First Glimpse of Ring of Fire | Check City-Wise Timing

If you believe in astrology and its predictions, read further to know how solar eclipse 2020 will impact you and how to cancel these effects. Also Read - Bengaluru Planetarium Cancels Public View of Solar Eclipse Inside Complex, Will Webcast LIVE Instead Amid COVID-19

Taurus

If you belong to this zodiac sign, you need to control your temper as this solar eclipse will have a stressful impact on you. You can also experience loss in business due to the same, but your relatives may extend help. To ward off these worse effects, you can recite the Vishnu Sahasranamam. Also Read - Solar Eclipse 2020: Be it Full or Partial, Entire India Will be Able to Watch, Says Science Department

Libra

Solar eclipse 2020 can have a bad impact on your job and financial condition. To nil these effects, you can donate food and water to the needful. Also, try not to indulge in any kind of argument today as it may have a significantly negative impact on your life. To sail through this difficult time, chant the Hanuman Chalisa.

Aries

Natives of this zodiac sign can feel vulnerable and weak during the solar eclipse. It can force you to walk through the memory lane and feel completely lost. Do not get disappointed by any such feeling, instead take this as an opportunity to have a fresh start.

Scorpio

Scorpions can face financial problems as a result of the ill-effects of solar eclipse 2020. To lessen its negative impacts, people belonging to this zodiac sign can chant the Hanuman Chalisa and donate Masoor Dal.

Gemini

Natives of this zodiac sign could have relationship issues owing to solar eclipse 2020. They can also experience debilitating health ailments. Therefore, they must be cautious and try to prevent any kind of injury. Also, recite Vishnu Sahasranamam to cancel these effects.