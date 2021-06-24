Strawberry Moon 2021: Sky gazers are in for a treat as they will get to witness Strawberry moon today on June 24. The strawberry moon or the last full moon of the spring season will not be in pink or reddish colour and it will occur when the sun dips below the horizon. According to NASA, the full moon will appear for three days. Also Read - NASA's Curiosity Rover Snaps Shining Clouds on Mars | See Viral Photos

Strawberry Moon Date

After the world witnessed the Supermoon, Bloodmoon, and Total Lunar Eclipse which was followed by the Ring of Fire Solar Eclipse, the sky gazers will get to see another celestial event- the Strawberry moon, which will occur on June 24 (Thursday). Also Read - Cyclone Yaas: Full Moon, Lunar Eclipse Could Trigger Greater Damage in West Bengal

In this, the moon is usually bigger than its normal size due to its proximity to Earth in its orbit. In the northern hemisphere, the summer season started on Monday, places in the north of the equator experienced the longest day of the year. Also Read - NASA Denounces China Over 'Irresponsible Standards' After its Rocket Disintegrates Over Indian Ocean

According to NASA, “While this will be on Thursday for much of the Earth, from India Standard Time eastward to Line Islands Time, and the International Dateline, this will be on Friday morning. The Moon will appear full for about three days around this time, from early Wednesday morning through early Saturday morning.”

Why do We call it Strawberry Moon?

Strawberry moon is also known as Honeymoon. According to USA Today, June’s full moon is called the strawberry moon because it signaled to some Native American tribes that it was the time of year to gather ripening strawberries. The strawberry moon is the most colorful of the year because it takes a low, shallow path across the sky. In Europe, the Strawberry moon is also known as the mead moon or the rose moon.

In India, the full Moon of Jyestha month is known as Vat Purnima.