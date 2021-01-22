India celebrates freedom fighter Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose’s birth anniversary on January 23. The Union Ministry has marked this day as Parakram Diwas to honour Netaji and inspire the youth of India. Subhash Chandra Bose founded the Indian National Army to fight the Britishers and free India from them. Also Read - Netaji Kin, Former Trinamool MP Krishna Bose Dies At 89

Each year, India observes this day with much pomp and enthusiasm. People in West Bengal celebrate this day with a lot of joy. This year, an 85-member panel which is headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi was formed to commemorate the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji. According to a statement, the 85-member panel committee will lend guidance to the remembrance activities in places associated with Netaji and the Azad Hind Fauj, both in India as well as abroad. Also Read - NDRF battalion to be rewarded for commendable work in disaster management

His courageous words inspire many even today. On this day, let’s remember Subhash Chandra Bose with his inspirational quotes: Also Read - PM Narendra Modi Hoists Tricolour at Red Fort to Mark 75th Anniversary of ‘Azad Hind Government’, Dedicates National Police Memorial to Nation

1. It does not matter who among us will live to see India free. It is enough that India shall be free and that we shall give our all to make her free.

2. It is blood alone that can pay the price of freedom. Give me blood and I will give you freedom.

3. No real change in history can be achieved by discussions.

4. Nationalism is inspired by the highest ideals of the human race, Satyam (the truth), Shivam ( the God), Sundaram (the beautiful).

5. Freedom is not given – it is taken.

6. One individual may die for an idea, but that idea will, after his death, incarnate itself in a thousand lives.

7. Life loses half its interest if there is no struggle-if there are no risks to be taken.

8. A true soldier needs both military and spiritual training.

9. Remember that the grossest crime is to compromise with injustice and wrong. Remember the eternal law: You must give if you want to get.

10. Men, money and materials cannot by themselves bring victory or freedom. We must have the motive-power that will inspire us to brave deeds and heroic exploits.