Subhash Chandra Bose was a man of guts. He was a motivating nationalist and had great leadership skills. Born on January 23rd, 1897, Subhash Chandra Bose was a devoted freedom fighter who formed his party called ‘Forward Block’ after forced to resign from Congress. Today, we celebrate the 125th birth anniversary of Subhash Chandra Bose as Parakram Diwas. Also Read - Subhash Chandra Bose Jayanti 2021: 10 Inspirational Quotes by Netaji on Parakram Diwas

Fondly known as Netaji, Subhash Chandra Bose served as the president of the India National Congress in 1938 and inspired many through his ideals and actions. To give a tough fight to the Britishers, Netaji formed the Azad Hind Fauj. He also sought support from Nazis in Germany and Imperial Japan. However, after the defeat of the Imperial Japanese in World War 2, Subhash Chandra Bose’s Indian National Army was dissolved. He is believed to pass away in a plane crash in 1945. However, various suspicious claims surround his mysterious death. On Netaji’s birth anniversary, here we tell you the 6 most interesting and lesser-known facts about him.

Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose was truly inspired by Swami Vivekananda and believed in his ideas and teachings.

Netaji is believed by many to have faked his death in a plane crash to be able to work secretly.

Some people claim that Subhash Chandra Bose secretly lived in UP after the news of his unfortunate death, by the name of Gumnami Baba.

According to reports, Gumnami Baba’s look was similar to Netaji’s and he accepted to be Subhash Chandra Bose on many occasions.

If reports are to be believed, certain people founded the belongings of Netaji from the room of Gumnami Baba. They found a corona typewriter, a pair of binoculars, a silver round-rimmed spectacles, Subhash Chandra Bose’s watch, and five teeth from Baba’s room.

In 1945, after the news of Netaji’s death broke, Mahatma Gandhi said, ‘Bose is Still Alive”, this is what he is feeling.