Swami Vivekananda was one of the greatest spiritual leaders of India. Born on January 12, 1863, as Narendra Nath Datta in Kolkata, he enlightened the world with his wisdom. A enthusiastic reader, Swami Vivekananda he was a philosopher, a spiritual leader, and a devoted follower of Hindu beliefs.Also Read - National Youth Day 2021: 10 Inspirational Quotes by Swami Vivekananda On His Birth Anniversary
He was credited for putting India on the world’s spiritual map because of his famous speech at the World’s Parliament of Religions in Chicago, 1893 that changed people’s outlook towards India. Also Read - JNU Should be Renamed as Swami Vivekananda University, Demands BJP General Secretary
Naren’s childhood was greatly influenced by his father’s liberal thinking and his mother’s spiritual and religious temperament. His intelligence was evident since childhood when he became the only student to have received first division marks in the Presidency College entrance examination. He was an avid reader and would read books across genres including but not limited to religion, history, social science, art and literature. He was also greatly interested in Puranas, Vedas and Upanishads. Not surprisingly, Naren was also greatly interested in spirituality and philosophy from a young age and would meditate before the images of deities such as Shiva, Rama, Sita, and Mahavir Hanuman. Also Read - JNU Campus to Get Life-size Statue of Swami Vivekananda, PM Modi to Unveil it on Nov 12
At the same time, he was also a very naughty and restless child with a quest for learning. He was also trained in classical music and would regularly participate in physical exercise, sports and organised activities.
Here are the 12 inspirational quotes of Swami Vivekananda:
- Talk to yourself once in a day, otherwise you may miss meeting an intelligent person in this world.
- Anything that makes you weak physically, intellectually and spiritually, reject as poison.
- You cannot believe in God until you believe in yourself.
- Who is Helping You, Don’t Forget them. Who is loving you, Don’t Hate them. Who is believing you, Don’t Cheat them.
- The world is the great gymnasium where we come to make ourselves strong.
- We are what our thoughts have made us; so take care about what you think. Words are secondary. Thoughts live; they travel far.
- Relationships are more important than life, but it is important for those relationships to have life in them.
- Arise! Awake! and do not stop until the goal is reached.
- All the powers in the universe are already ours. It is we who have put our hands before our eyes and cry that it is dark.
- The great secret of true success, of true happiness, is this: the man or woman who asks for no return, the perfectly unselfish person, is the most successful.
- In a day, when you don’t come across any problems – you can be sure that you are travelling in a wrong path
- In a conflict between the heart and the brain, follow your heart.