Swami Vivekananda was one of the greatest spiritual leaders of India. Born on January 12, 1863, as Narendra Nath Datta in Kolkata, he enlightened the world with his wisdom. A enthusiastic reader, Swami Vivekananda he was a philosopher, a spiritual leader, and a devoted follower of Hindu beliefs.Also Read - National Youth Day 2021: 10 Inspirational Quotes by Swami Vivekananda On His Birth Anniversary

He was credited for putting India on the world’s spiritual map because of his famous speech at the World’s Parliament of Religions in Chicago, 1893 that changed people’s outlook towards India. Also Read - JNU Should be Renamed as Swami Vivekananda University, Demands BJP General Secretary

Naren’s childhood was greatly influenced by his father’s liberal thinking and his mother’s spiritual and religious temperament. His intelligence was evident since childhood when he became the only student to have received first division marks in the Presidency College entrance examination. He was an avid reader and would read books across genres including but not limited to religion, history, social science, art and literature. He was also greatly interested in Puranas, Vedas and Upanishads. Not surprisingly, Naren was also greatly interested in spirituality and philosophy from a young age and would meditate before the images of deities such as Shiva, Rama, Sita, and Mahavir Hanuman. Also Read - JNU Campus to Get Life-size Statue of Swami Vivekananda, PM Modi to Unveil it on Nov 12

At the same time, he was also a very naughty and restless child with a quest for learning. He was also trained in classical music and would regularly participate in physical exercise, sports and organised activities.

Here are the 12 inspirational quotes of Swami Vivekananda: