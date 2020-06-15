June seems to have a long list of festivals and special events lined up in it, and they include both natural and man-made. After the Lunar Eclipse on June 5 now we have a Solar Eclipse happening on the same day as the Summer Solstice, which is on June 21. The day itself has a number of events, like Father’s Day, International Day of Yoga and World Music Day. The number of events appear to be apt for the day which happens to be the longest day of the year. Also Read - World Day to Combat Desertification And Drought 2020: History And Significance of The Day

For people living in the Northern Hemisphere, they will enjoy a very long period of daylight on the day of the Summer Solstice. It usually occurs between June 20 and June 22 depending on the calendar and this year it falls on June 21. Many people see this as a significant time of the year and in some cultures, rituals and festivals are conducted.

What is Summer Solstice:

The summer solstice, which is also known as estival solstice or midsummer, occurs when one of the Earth's poles has its maximum tilt toward the Sun. It occurs when the Sun reaches its highest position in the sky and is the day with the longest period of daylight. The word 'Solstice' is derived from the Latin word Sol for 'Sun' and Sistere 'to stand still'.

When we mention the longest day will be witnessed in the Northern Hemisphere, it does not mean that all the countries located in that area will have early sunrise or late sunset, as it all depends on the latitudinal location. Despite being the longest day, it is not the hottest.

Significance of Summer Solstice:

The significance of the Summer Solstice varies from culture to culture, but most see it as a day to celebrate with festivals and rituals related to religion or fertility. Like some people would gather together at Stonehenge in the United Kingdom and perform traditional song and dance.