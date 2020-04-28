Surdas Jayanti is celebrated every year on April 28 to honour the birth of Surdas. He was renowned for his poems and songs that praise Lord Krishna. His faith and devotion towards lord Krishna and soulful poetry made him referred to as Bhakt Kavi Surdas (Devotee and poet Surdas). There is no documented evidence that reveals his actual birth date but it is said that he was born between 1478 and 1483. Also Read - Mohammad Kaif Wins Internet With Special Comment on Sachin Tendulkar, Compares Batting Legend to 'Lord Krishna'

Significance:

Surdas is known for his popular composition of the Sur Sagar. Sursagar dictates the descriptions of Lord Krishna and Radha as lovers. It also includes longings of Radha and gopi's for Lord Krishna when he was not present and vice versa. It also comprises of his personal devotion, which even appears in the Ramayana and Mahabharata episodes. His poems and songs were written in Braj Bhasha which I one of the literary dialects of Hindi language. It is said that he has taken his inspirations from Vallabha Acharya's teachings, whom he met in 1510. There are several stories about Surdas but the most prominent are of him being blind from birth.

How it is celebrated:

Surdas Jayanti is celebrated in the Northern part of India and devotees worship and offer prayers to Lord Krishna and observe fast to honour Surdas. In Vrindavan, special events are organised and many music communities acknowledge the day by arranging poetry and music sessions and competitions.



However, this year with pandemic coronavirus outbreak, all events stay on standstill and people around the country pay tribute to Surdas and offer their prayer to Lord Krishna by just staying at their respective homes.

Wish you all a happy Surdas Jayanti!