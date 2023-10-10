Home

Surya And Chandra Grahan 2023: What is Sutak Kaal And How to Avoid Its Effect?

Surya And Chandra Grahan in October 2023: People are asked to exercise extra caution during 'Sutak Kaal,' an inauspicious event that will take place hours before the double celestial event.

Surya And Chandra Grahan in October 2023: The double visual treat for stargazers and astrophiles is around the corner. The Solar and Lunar eclipse will be taking place this October. Although it is considered an inauspicious event but breathtaking view is a must to watch. Astronomy enthusiasts are highly excited about this celestial spectacle. The Solar and Lunar eclipse will take place on 14 and 28 October 2023 respectively. We are sure you must have heard the term ‘Sutak Kaal‘.’ So, what is it and how you must exercise caution? Here is everything you need to know about this inauspicious occurrence on the last Surya and Chandra Grahan in 2023.

What is Sutak Kaal, an Inauspicious Event in October?

In Hindu Astrology, Sutak is the inauspicious time taking place 12 hours before the Solar Eclipse and 9 hours before the Lunar Eclipse. It is believed that during Sutak earth’s atmosphere is contaminated causing several side effects. This celestial spectacle may lead to some severe harm, which is why you must exercise caution.

What Precautions You Must Take During Sutak Kaal?

According to Drik Panchang, avoid consuming any solid or liquid food items during the Sutak period. However, for children, sick, pregnant women and old people food limitation is restricted to only a single Prahar or 3 hours.

Pregnant women must not venture outside from the start of Sutak until the eclipse ends.

Do not engage in any sexual activities.

Pregnant women must not stitch clothes or hold any sharp items like knives or scissors as it might have a bad effect on the baby.

Place basil leaf in the pre-prepared food as it may reduce the effect of contaminated atmosphere during Sutak.

Activities like oil massage, combing hair, brushing teeth etc are also prohibited.

