Surya And Chandra Grahan in October 2023: Check Date, Time, When And How to Spot Solar And Lunar Eclipse

Surya And Chandra Grahan in 2023: The stunning views of the solar eclipse on October 14 and the lunar eclipse on October 28 are sure to astound every astrophile. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming visual treats:

Surya And Chandra Grahan in October 2023: As the beautiful month of October arrives it gives enormous joy to one’s heart with the warmth of view that autumn brings. This October is going to be more beautiful for stargazers and astronomy enthusiasts as they will be fascinated by the Solar and Lunar. We are sure you don’t want to miss this visual treat. In order to observe the solar and lunar eclipses in October 2023, here is everything you need to know:

Solar Eclipse Date And Time in October 2023

The solar eclipse takes when the moon passes between the earth and the sun blocking its light, hence forming a beautiful sight. Mankind has been fascinated by this for centuries as it embraces the beautiful side of nature. The scenic event will grace the sky at night. On October 14, the sun will form a ring of fire around the moon as there will be an annular solar eclipse. Solar Eclipse will start at 11:29 PM and end at 11:34 PM (New Delhi).

Lunar Eclipse Date And Time in October 2023

The Lunar eclipse will take place when the earth passes between the sun and the moon forming a shadow on the moon’s surface on October 28th, 2023. It is a rare view that occurs during a full moon only. The moon will pass through the Earth’s shadow between 01:06 and 02:23 IST when the partial lunar eclipse will occur. This lunar eclipse will be seen in the region where the moon is above the horizon which includes Asia, America, Europe, Africa and others. In New Delhi, the lunar eclipse will start at 11:31 PM and end at 3:36 AM.

This year’s solar and lunar eclipses will give us an amazing view, and they’re happening in the same month. Prepare yourself to see the breathtaking sight, especially if you enjoy stargazing and the beauty of the night sky.

