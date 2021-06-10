Solar Eclipse 2021: Sky gazers are in for a treat as the first Solar Eclipse of this year will take place today (June 10). The celestial event will be observed just days after the year’s first super blood moon and total lunar eclipse, which happened on May 26. According to a map published by NASA, Solar Eclipse will be visible in Arunachal Pradesh and Ladakh in India. Also Read - Surya Grahan 2021 Impact on Zodiac Signs: Taurus, Libra, Capricorn, Gemini to be Worst Affected | Remedies And What Not to do

People who are based in the eastern United States, northern Alaska, Canada, and parts of the Caribbean, Europe, Asia, and northern Africa will be in for a treat, as solar eclipse will be visible to them.

The annular solar eclipse in most of the area will start at 01.42 pm (IST) and it will at its peak at 06:41 pm(IST).

What is a Solar Eclipse?

A solar eclipse occurs on a new moon day when it comes in between the earth and the sun and all the three objects are aligned.

What is an Annular Solar Eclipse?

An annular solar eclipse occurs when the angular diameter of the moon falls short of that of the sun and it fails to cover up the latter completely. As a result, a ring of the sun’s disk remains visible around the moon.

The sky gazers will get an opportunity to observe the “ring of fire” during the phenomenon.

Live stream details of Solar Eclipse

If you wish to witness this rare astronomical event online, then NASA and timeanddate.com have published live streaming links on their youtube page. Check the links below:

Solar Eclipse Live Updates, India:

Solar Eclipse View From Arunachal Pradesh:

People in Arunachal Pradesh will be able to witness Solar Eclipse just before the sunset. They will be able to see a minuscule fraction of the sun covered by the moon.

Impact of Surya Grahan:

Eclipsed Sun should not be viewed with the naked eye, even for a very short time. It will cause permanent damage to the eyes leading to blindness even when the moon covers most portion of the Sun.

A safe technique to observe the solar eclipse is either by using a proper filter like aluminized Mylar, black polymer, welding glass of shade number 14, or by making a projection of the sun’s image on a whiteboard by telescope.