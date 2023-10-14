Home

Surya Grahan 2023: 5 Ways To Safely Watch Solar Eclipse

The celestial treat of solar eclipse is all set to amaze the stargazers and astronomy enthusiast. Gear up to witness the amazing sight today in a safe way. Read more to check 5 safe ways to watch the surya grahan.

Solar Eclipse 2023: The long-awaited celestial event is here. The spectacular sight of the Solar eclipse will be seen on October 14. The solar eclipse takes place when the moon passes between the earth and the sun blocking its light, hence forming a beautiful sight. When this phenomenon occurs it forms a ring called ‘Ring of Fire’. It has fascinated stargazers and astronomy enthusiasts for centuries. People in the Western Hemisphere will witness this phenomenon, however, people in India will not be able to watch it this time. It is believed that watching a solar eclipse can be harmful. As we are going to witness the amazing sight, here are some safe ways to watch the solar eclipse today.

SURYA GRAHAN: TIPS TO WATCH SOLAR ECLIPSE 2023

1-Wear Solar Eclipse Glasses: One must not see the solar eclipse with bare eyes as it may be harmful. It is advised to get a pair of solar eclipse glasses which are affordable and protect your eyes from any harm. Make sure to check as no pinholes or scratches should be present on it.

2-Watch Through Solar Eclipse Viewer: A solar eclipse viewer is identical to a pair of solar eclipse glasses, generally the size of a cardboard or smartphone. It will help to protect your eyes from direct rays.





3-Project The Sun: One of the safest ways to watch the solar eclipse can be done by projecting the sun. Take a pair of binoculars or a telescope and keep on tracking the eclipse. You can easily witness the solar eclipse through it.

4-Stand Near a Tree: The leaves on the tree act as a pinhole. The light coming from them forms a crescent-shaped partially eclipsed sun on the ground.

5-Watch The Livestream On YouTube: The best and safest way is to surf the internet and watch the live streaming of this phenomenal event. This way can cause no harm and you can witness a solar eclipse by sitting inside your room.

