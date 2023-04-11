Home

Surya Grahan 2023: Find out when the solar eclipse will occur, what needs to be done, and what events should be avoided.

Surya Grahan 2023: Date, Time And Precautions For This Year's First Solar Eclipse

Surya Grahan 2023: The first solar eclipse of 2023 will take place on April 20. It will take three different forms that make it particularly noteworthy. It covers annular, total, and partial solar eclipses. Partial solar eclipses occur when the moon passes in front of a little portion of the Sun and block some of its light. An annular solar eclipse, on the other hand, occurs when the moon passes directly between the sun and the earth, obstructing the sun’s light and leaving just a ring of light visible on the outside circle.

SURYA GRAHAN 2023 DATE AND TIME

A portion of the Earth is fully enveloped in darkness when the Sun, Moon, and Earth are all in the same line. You will witness the first solar eclipse of this year on Thursday, April 20. The eclipse will begin at 7.04 in the morning and will last until 12.29 in the afternoon.

SURYA GRAHAN 2023 PRECAUTIONS

During the solar eclipse, you must not sleep. This advice is especially for elderly and ill persons. According to astrology, it has negative consequences on one’s health. Cooking or eating must also be prevented during an eclipse because it can harm your health and eventually produce problems for the locals. Deities are forbidden from being touched or worshipped. In actuality, you must wash everything following the solar eclipse period, followed by your prayers. Women who are expecting should not see the eclipse. They should also refrain from going outside or engaging in any activity that exposes them to the sun.

The Sun will change signs two days before this solar eclipse, and Devguru Jupiter will pass the Earth two days following the eclipse. The sutak time of this eclipse won’t be taken into consideration since it won’t be visible in India.

