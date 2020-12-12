Surya Grahan, Dec 14, 2020 Timings: The last solar eclipse of 2020 will occur on December 14 (Monday). This major celestial event occurs when the new Moon passes between the Sun and the Earth and totally blocks out the Sun. The previous solar eclipse occurred on June 21, 2020, and there have been four penumbral lunar eclipses this year. Also Read - Solar Eclipse 2020: Date, Timings And Know Why It Will Not Be Visible In India

This time, it will be a total solar eclipse which will be visible to people southern end of South America, South West Africa, and certain regions of Chile and Argentina if the weather remains clear. Also Read - Total Solar Eclipse To Darken Sun on Dec 14; Here's Everything You Need to Know About the Last Eclipse of 2020

Solar Eclipse Timings: The eclipse will be visible for five hours, it will be partially visible starting from 7.02 pm, and will be completely visible at 8.02 pm. The solar eclipse will be at peak at 9.43 pm and will end at 12.23 am (December 15), according to data given in timeanddate.com. Also Read - NASA Shares Impressive 10-Year Timelapse of The Sun's Corona by Keeping Unblinking Watch Over it For a Decade

Surya Grahan is considered inauspicious in India, during this period many tasks are prohibited. Since the solar eclipse will not occur in India during the daytime, so it will not be visible to us. Because of which sutak period (rituals) followed by Hindus will not be applicable, as per drikpanchang.

During Sutak kaal, people should abstain from consuming all types of food items. However, these restrictions rules are relaxed for children, sick and old people.

What Not To Do-

1. People are advised to not watch the sun during a solar eclipse with naked eyes, as it can cause permanent damage to your vision.

2. People are advised to use proper viewing equipment and proper techniques.

3. Driving during a solar eclipse isn’t recommended. According to the American Automobile Association ( AAA), people should drive with their headlights on and safely park their car before observing the event — with adequate protection with the proper gear.

4. According to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration ( NASA), one should use special-purpose solar filters or ‘eclipse glasses’ in order to protect their eyes to see the solar eclipse.

5. Although it is tempting to use a camera to capture the stunning solar eclipse, it is advisable to use a telescope or binocular to get a closer look.