Solar Eclipse 2020 Live Streaming: The last Surya Grahan of this year will occur today on December 14. It will be a total eclipse, although it will not be visible in India but worry not because the US space agency, National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) got you covered. The agency will live stream the total eclipse that will pass over South America and will be partially visible to parts of Chile and Argentina today. Also Read - Surya Grahan, December 14, 2020: 10 Facts About The Last Solar Eclipse of This Year

The US space agency will provide camera views from Chile starting at 9:40 a.m. EST (1440 GMT). At 10:30 a.m. EST (1530 GMT). However, NASA’s live commentary will be in Spanish. Another live stream of the total solar eclipse, without narration, will be available on NASA’s media channel, Space.com, or you can watch it directly on the agency’s website.

Here is how you can watch LIVE:

Not just, NASA, Slooh will also live stream the last eclipse of this year on December 14 in English. They will live-stream its ‘Great South American Total Solar Eclipse Live Show’ on YouTube.

You can watch it here:



They will be streaming it in collaboration with the La Pontificia Universidad Católica de Chile (PUC). Chief Astronomical Officer Paul Cox will take care of the commentary. It will be 3 hours, 15 minutes of coverage which will start at 8:00 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) on their YouTube channel and Facebook page.

Time and Date too will live stream the solar eclipse show on their website and their Youtube channel. They have scheduled the broadcast is scheduled at 8:00 pm on December 14.

The last lunar eclipse was observed on November 30, 2020, and the previous solar eclipse occurred on June 21, 2020. There have been four penumbral lunar eclipses this year. The solar eclipse on Margashirsha Amavasya will be the second and final solar eclipse of the year 2020.

As per the data given in timeanddate.com, the last solar eclipse will be visible for five hours, it will be partially visible starting from 7.02 pm, and will be completely visible at 8.02 pm. The solar eclipse will be at peak at 9.43 pm and will end at 12.23 am (December 15).

This time, it will be a total solar eclipse which will be visible to people southern end of South America, South West Africa, and certain regions of Chile and Argentina if the weather remains clear.