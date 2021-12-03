Surya Grahan or Solar Eclipse 2021: Solar eclipse is back and you can see it on 4 December. A solar eclipse occurs when the moon comes in between the sun and the earth for one last time this year. However, only some people in the southern hemisphere will get a chance to witness it. On this occasion, the moon fully or partially blocks the sun’s light in the southern hemisphere. This casts a shadow in some areas of the Earth. Only one place can fully experience a solar eclipse and that place is Antarctica.Also Read - Surya Grahan 2021: Will Solar Eclipse be Visible in India? Check Date, Timings

Yet, there are some places where you can see partial visibility of the solar eclipse. Places like Saint Helena, Namibia, Lesotho, South Africa, South Georgia and Sandwich Islands, Crozet Islands, Falkland Islands, Chile, New Zealand, and Australia will get to see a partial solar eclipse.

How to Look at Solar Eclipse in Countries Where it is Not Visible?

Countries like India and other countries in Northern Hemisphere can see only watch it live via webcam. Along with this, Nasa will also live stream with a full view of the solar eclipse from Union Glacier, Antarctica; if the weather allows. You can watch it on Youtube at the official channel nasa.gov/live. The live streaming will start at 1.30 am EST (12 pm IST) and will end at 3.37 am (2.07 pm IST).

For people who are ardent watchers of the solar eclipse, it is advised not to directly look at the sun. Partially or fully closed, it is advised not to look directly at the sun. People who are watching the solar eclipse should wear solar glasses or solar viewing throughout the time.