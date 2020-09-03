Teachers’ Day 2020: People across India celebrate Teachers’ Day on September 5. The day is dedicated to teachers, mentors, and gurus who guide us to be a better human being as well as make us a learned student. But did you know, why do we celebrate this day? It is the birth anniversary of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, an exemplary teacher and former President of India. Also Read - Teachers' Day 2020: History And Significance of The Day

Dr Sarvepalli dedicated his life to education and the youth of the country. "Instead of celebrating my birthday, it would be my proud privilege if September 5 is observed as Teachers' Day," he had said, and henceforth, the tradition to celebrate Teachers' Day started from 1962 and to honour him and the teachers across the country.

On Teachers' Day, celebrations are held in schools and colleges, thanking them for firming the academic grounds of children. Various educational institutions give teachers a day's rest while students arrange various events for them. Usually, teachers are presented with cards and flowers on this day.

Born on September 5, 1888, in a middle-class family in Tirutani, Sarvepalli was an incredible student who studied philosophy at Christian College in Madras. Born into a Telegu family, he held a stark record in academics ever since he was young. Radhakrishnan played into almost all fields of social sciences.

He was a passionate teacher and his teaching career spanned for many years. He taught at Chennai’s Presidency College and Calcutta University; then he became the Vice-Chancellor of Andhra Pradesh University, Delhi University as well as the Banaras Hindu University. In 1936, he was called by Oxford to teach the subject ‘Eastern Religions and Ethics’. He taught there for about 16 years.

In 1947, when India achieved its independence, Dr Sarvepalli represented India at UNESCO (1946–52) and was later declared Ambassador of India to the Soviet Union, from 1949 to 1952. He was also elected to the Constituent Assembly of India. He was awarded Bharat Ratna in 1952. In 1954, he received the German ‘Order pour le Merite for Arts and Science’ and in 1961, the Peace Prize of the German Book Trade.

In 1952, Dr Sarvepalli was appointed as the first Vice President of India. Then, in 1962, he was appointed as the President of free India. He is touted to be one of the most distinguished twentieth-century scholars of comparative religion and philosophy. He passed away on April 16, 1975, in Chennai.

We wish our readers a very happy teachers’ day!