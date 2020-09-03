Celebrated on September 5 every year, Teacher’s Day as the name suggests is dedicated to teachers. It marks the birth anniversary of Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan who was a teacher, Bharat Ratna recipient, philosopher author, the First Vice President (1952-1962), and second President of independent India (1962-967). Also Read - Happy Teacher's Day: Anushka Sharma, Anupam Kher, Emraan Hashmi And Other Bollywood Celebs Get Nostalgic About School

History of Teacher’s Day Also Read - Teacher's Day 2017: 5 Interesting Facts about Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan's birthplace, Thiruttani

Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan was an esteemed academic who had a master’s degree in philosophy. He wrote a book called ‘The Philosophy of Rabindranath Tagore’. Radhakrishnan managed to bring worldwide attention to Indian philosophy with his academic work. He served as a renowned teacher at the Chennai’s Presidency College and Calcutta University for a long time. Then, Dr. Radhakrishnan became the Vice-Chancellor of Andhra Pradesh University. He held this position for 5 years. He taught Eastern Religions and Ethics at Oxford University for 16 years. Later, he became the President of India in 1962 and since then we are celebrating his birthday as Teacher’s Day.

Significance of Teacher’s Day

The sole motto behind celebrating September 5 as Teacher’s Day is to remember and acknowledge the significant role of teachers in shaping students’ lives and careers. Though we say that the future of a country lies in the hands of its children, it won’t become possible if there won’t be good teachers to show the right path to the students. A teacher’s job is full of hardships and therefore, we must honour them with respect and show gratitude for their efforts. This is the least we can do for those who prepare us to face the world in the best way possible.