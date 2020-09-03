Teachers’ Day 2020: On September 5, the nation celebrates Teachers’ Day which also marks the birth anniversary of former President Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. Schools and other educational institutions across India have over the years, celebrated and appreciated the contribution done by the teachers, gurus, and mentors. The Hindi film fraternity has also, over the course of many years, paid homage to the teachers by creating songs or renditions on teachers-students bond. Also Read - Teachers' Day 2020: All About Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, The Man Who Started This Day

The songs on teachers reflect their importance in society and in the lives of students. From old classics to the recent additions, we give you a rundown of Bollywood songs that serve as the right tribute to the teachers:

Masterji Ki Aa Gayi Chitthi from Kitaab

This song from the 1977 film Kitaab will leave a huge smile on your teachers’ faces. This song sees child actor Master Raju sitting like a boss singing with all. Sung by Shivangi Kolhapure, the song, and the portrayal will make all of you remember your growing up days in school.

Ruk Jana Nahi from Imtihaan

Sung by legendary Kishore Kumar, the song is about never giving up, however testing times an individual may face. It is from 1974 film that follows the journey of an idealistic college professor (Vinod Khanna) teaching a gang of the rowdy and highly undisciplined young crowd.

Aao Bachcho Tumhe Dikhaye from Jagriti

Growing up, we all heard this song, performed to it and chances are that this song must be playing in the back of your head while reading this. Sung by Pradeep, it is from the 1954 film, Jagriti. The track is one of the most popular patriotic songs in which the singer is talking about the great land of India. This song is a must in the Teachers’ Day songs playlist.

Khol De Par from Hichki

This 2018 movie starring Rani Mukerji shows how a teacher can give wings to a student’s dreams and ambitions. This song truly shows how a teacher tries different methods to lift a student’s spirit. This song is sung by Arijit Singh and Jasleen Royal.

Aye Khuda from Paathshaala

Featuring Shahid Kapoor, Ayesha Takia, and Nana Patekar, the film focuses on the commercialisation of the modern education system and several ideologies. The song is based on the life of a teacher which is played by Shahid Kapoor in the movie. It is an interesting song in the voice of Salim Merchant.

Kholo Kholo Darwaaje from the movie Taare Zameen Par

Taare Zameen Par was a cult movie, it focused on how a teacher changed the life of an eight-year-old student having dyslexia. While the film had many songs that stroked chord with the audience, the song ‘Kholo Kholo Darwaze’, is a song that motivates the students to follow their dreams and identify their skills.

So which one is your favourite?