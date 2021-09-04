Teachers form the most important base in students lives. From being a successful person to being a responsible citizen, it is the responsibility of a teacher to impart good human as well as civic manners and etiquette. 5th September is celebrated to applaud and laud the teachers for their constant support and sacrifices. Different countries celebrate teachers’ day on different dates.

In India, teachers’ day is celebrated on 5th September. This is celebrated on the birthday of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. He was the first Vice President of India (1952-1962) and was a highly revered teacher and a philosopher. He went on and became the second President of India (1962-1967). He believes,” True teachers are those who help us think for ourselves.”

History and Significance

In 1962, he took the office of the President of India. His students wanted to seek permission and celebrate September 5 as a special day.

Instead of marking this as a special day, he asked his students to observe this day as Teachers’ Day. This was to celebrate the contribution that was made by teachers to society. From that year onwards, all educational institutions like schools, colleges, universities started celebrating September 5 as teacher’s day.

This day pays tribute to all the teachers, their sacrifices and their contribution to the development of the school in society. this day honours and celebrates them.

Date

Celebrations

Before the Covid-19 pandemic, students used to put up dance, singing and drama performances for their teachers. They used to bring in cakes, cards, roses, gifts as a gesture and token of appreciation. Students used to give flowers, cards, gifts to their favourite teachers.