Every year 5th September is celebrated as Teachers’ Day on Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan birthday. He was the first Vice-President of India (1952-1962), second President of India (1962-1967), recipient of Bharath Ratna and a staunch supporter of providing education to everyone.

His students wanted to mark his birthday as a special day after he became the President of India. He instead wanted to observe this day as Teachers’ Day, honouring the contribution made by the teachers to society.Also Read - Teachers Day 2021: History, Significance, Date and Everything You Need to Know

Teachers' day is one of the most important occasions. On this day, feel free to express your gratitude and thank them for their constant help and guidance. Teachers play an important role in teaching manners, etiquettes and filling them with the hope of a brighter future. We have brought to you speeches that suits the best on this occasion. Do not forget to check out the tips and format at the end!

Short Teachers' Day Speech

Teachers Day is a very special occasion for a teacher and student. It is celebrated every year on 5 September to give respect and love to the teachers. 5th September is the birth anniversary of Dr. Sarvepalli Radahkrishan who was a great teacher and second President of India. Teachers are the main reason for the growth of the nation. They make the world a better place. Teachers do not only teach us subjects but they also help us grow by teaching us the moral values which are more important than studies. A good teacher is a candle that burns itself to light the way for others.

During 1962-67 when Dr. Radhakrishan was the President of India, people requested him to celebrate his birthday. He replied that instead of celebrating his birthday, he would be privileged if that day is celebrated as Teachers’ Day. From that day, India celebrated Teachers day every year on 5th September. On this day, students organize dance and singing competitions, games, and mimicry of their teachers. Pandit Jawahar Lal Nehru once said that Dr. Radakrishan has served the country good but above all, he was a great teacher that everyone adored.

A teacher is the second parent for children. We want to thank the teachers for always guiding us and showing us the right way. You are an inspiration for all the children. We are lucky to have you as a guide. We are giving you our gratitude for giving us the knowledge.

Thank you and once again, Happy Teachers Day.

(Source: nvshq.org)

Long Teachers’ Day Speech

First of all, very Happy Teachers’ day to every teacher. Teacher’s Day is celebrated in India on 5 September. It is celebrated on the auspicious occasion of Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishan’s birth anniversary. He was a great leader, scholar, and teacher. We celebrate this day every to give tribute to Dr. Radhakrishan and show respect and love to our teachers. On this day, students organise many events for the teachers. The most common events are speech, dance, and singing competitions and mimicry of the respective teachers. Some students even dress like their teachers to entertain the teachers. The day is celebrated with love and laughter. It is the way for children to show their gratitude to teachers. Students also bring gifts for their favourite teacher.

Teachers are the backbone of every person’s life. It is the teacher that teaches students the new meaning of life. They show us the right path and stop us from doing anything wrong. They may see rough from the outside but they care for each student and wish for their growth. Do not forget that the student who does not respect their teachers, never grow in life. Teachers mould the student’s personality. They are the only selfless person that happily gives children all their knowledge.

Dr. Radhakrishan was a great teacher that everyone loved. He was born in a middle-class family on 5 September 1888. He completed college and become a professor at Madras Christian College. He became Principal at Harris Manchester College and the Vice-Chancellor at Andhra University. He was also the first philosopher and Vice President of India. He became the president of India from 1962 to 1967. He taught Ethics at Oxford University for almost 16 years. He believed that education does not come from only books. Obtaining knowledge is far from what is professional and academic.

Other great teachers in the world taught us many things. Aristotle’s life teaches us to be good learners and never stop learning. Gautama Buddha was born a prince but he left all the luxuries for the life of knowledge. Emma Willard who was a women’s rights activist teaches us to raise our voice against injustice and never be afraid of it. Savitribai Phule was an Indian Social Reformer and the first woman teacher in India’s first woman school ever. She taught us to treat everyone equally and with respect.

We cannot imagine our future without the teacher’s guidance. They burn themselves to make our future bright. On this day, let us remember all the great teachers of the world and learn something from them. We thank the teachers for being patient with every student and working on each student’s weaknesses. Without your guidance we are incomplete. Thank you for your support and love.

(Source: nvshq.org)

Format

1. Introduction: An essay should first have a proper introduction to the topic. The introduction should be eye-catching and interesting. If the introduction is not interesting, many people will not read the essay further.

2. Body: After a proper introduction, the essay includes the body of the topic. It consists of detailed information about the topic, history and other things.

3. Conclusion: At last, the essay includes the conclusion. In this point, sum up all the points and write your point of view. A new point should not be introduced at this point.

Dos and don’ts

• Don’t write too much in the introduction section.

• Make the essay readable for everyone.

• Try to ignore the long stories.

• Don’t ask a question in the essay.

• Try to give live examples.

• Don’t write anything that is not related to the topic.

• Write an essay in the proper format explained above.

• Try to use transition words like therefore, however, above all etc.,

(Source: nvshq.org)