Every year Teachers’ Day is celebrated on 5th September on the same day as Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan birthday. In 1962 when he became the second President of India, his students wanted to make this special. He asked his students to celebrate as teachers’ day. Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan is an eminent scholar, philosopher, an honorary of Bharat Ratna, first Vice-President of India and a second President of India.Also Read - Teachers’ Day 2021 Speech: 1 Minute Short Speech For Students in English

This day is devoted to all the teachers for their constant support and encouragement. This day serves as a reminder of their contribution to bettering society through a very important medium, education. With the global pandemic and some schools being shut, you can send them these wishes and express your gratitude. Also Read - Teachers Day 2021: History, Significance, Date and Everything You Need to Know

Dear Teacher, thank you for your constant guidance and support. This wonderful journey would not have been possible without you. Happy Teachers’ Day!

Also Read - Happy Teacher’s Day 2020: Ajay Devgn to Kangana Ranaut, Bollywood Celebs Remember Their Teachers

Dear Teacher, Happy Teacher’s Day! Your wisdom, righteousness, patience, dedication, has always inspired me to be a better person!

Your introduction to honesty, integrity, passion and character is what keeps me going in life. Happy Teachers’ Day!

We are grateful to have been allowed to be tutored by you. Happy Teachers’ Day!

If students can achieve extraordinary dreams it is because of teachers like you who constantly back us and support us. Happy Teachers’ Day!

You not only gave us the resources to dream big but also helped us achieve them. Happy Teachers’ Day!

Happy Teachers’ Day! Thank you for always inspiring me and never letting me settle for less. You are the best.

Dear Teacher, I wouldn’t be here if it was not for your constant guidance and support. Thank you for everything. Happy Teacher’s Day!

Dear Teacher, you deserve to be celebrated for your admiration, devotion, education, inspiration and compassion. Happy Teachers’ Day!

Happy Teacher’s Day! You are the most selfless, devoted, hardworking and wisest person. Thank you for everything.

Have a happy and amazing time!