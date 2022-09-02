Teacher’s Day Speech for students: Good morning my dear friends and the respected teachers. It’s my honour and an extreme privilege to stand here today. On this important day, I want to express my feelings for those who are considered the backbone of any society – the teachers. I am sure when I say this, I am speaking on the behalf of all the students here. We are highly grateful for what our teachers have done to build our foundation for tomorrow. And for all that they are capable of contributing to our lives. We are celebrating Teacher’s Day today, which is essentially celebrated to commemorate the birth anniversary of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. He was one of the best scholars and teachers this country has ever seen. He was also the second President of India.Also Read - Hrithik Roshan Congratulates Paralympians, Salutes Their 'Unstoppable Spirit' On Teacher's Day

Students across the country celebrate this day in schools and colleges to thank their teachers and pay tribute to their exemplary work. They shape us for our bright future, guide us to face the world's challenges and push us to achieve our dreams. Teaching is not just a noble profession. It's also one of the greatest contributions to mankind. We often hear people saying that teachers are considered greater than parents. That is because while they give us birth, the teachers mould our personality. They make us the best citizens of this great country.

One of the best things to offer anyone in life is wisdom and our teachers give that to us everyday. They teach us to become successful and kinder people in life. They give us the courage to endure setbacks in life. They show us the way to move on. They tell us that it's not so bad to fall everytime we want to achieve something. They are the ones telling us that the world throws hardships in our way when we are expecting it the least. They guide us that there will always be that one window open when all the doors seem closed in life. Teachers are our best friends and best critics. I bow my head down and offer my deepest gratitude to them, today and forever. Happy teacher's day to you all!